4Batz Asks Kendrick Lamar For A Break In The Drake Feud So His OVO Debut Can Shine

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Six
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 28: Rapper Drake leaves Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are taking all the attention.

4Batz jokingly asked Kendrick Lamar to take a break from dissing Drake so that his debut project for OVO, U Made Me A St4r, could have some time in the spotlight. The new signee to the imprint made the request in a post on Twitter, Saturday. He wrote: “yo @kendricklamar I just dropped my tape my n***a can I get 24hrs at least [crying laughing emojis]." Shortly afterward, he deleted the tweet from the platform, prompting fans to theorize that Drake made the call. 4Batz dropped his new album on Friday, featuring a remix of his hit song, "Act II: Date @ 8," which now includes a verse from Drake.

He isn't the only one upset at Kendrick dropping. His fans have also been complaining on social media. "I know the spotlight is on Kendrick & Drake rn, but this 4batz album is surprisingly really good," one user tweeted over the weekend. Another remarked: "Kendrick doing all this to stop 4batz from gaining traction."

Drake Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Trey Songz and Drake perform onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite Lamar stealing some of the spotlight, Denzel Curry made sure to promote 4Batz's new project. He also retweeted the rapper's since-deleted post about Kendrick's diss tracks. "4Batz Dropped Btw y’all should bump his tape," Curry wrote on Twitter. Check out that post below.

Denzel Curry Shouts Out 4Batz

Drake isn't the only popular rapper to co-sign 4Batz in recent months. Back in January, Kanye West described the up-and-comer as one of his favorite artists. West ended up working on a remix of "Act III: On God? (She Like)." His song, ​"act v: there goes another vase," appeared on this week's edition of HNHH's "R&B Season" playlist. Be on the lookout for further updates on 4Batz on HotNewHipHop.

