A Woman Sold Her Ex's Air Jordan Countdown Pack At Vintage Shop

BY Ben Atkinson
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A woman sold her ex-boyfriend's Air Jordan Countdown Pack at a vintage shop, sending the internet into a frenzy.

A viral TikTok from a vintage shop has the sneaker world talking. A woman brought her ex-boyfriend's Air Jordan Countdown Pack into a secondhand store. The shop posted the video online and it immediately blew up.

The pack in question is the Air Jordan Countdown Pack featuring the Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" and the Air Jordan 17. The Countdown Packs were released in 2008 as part of a celebration for the launch of the Air Jordan 23. Each pack paired two models that added up to 23, a tribute to Michael Jordan's number.

The "Carmine" Air Jordan 6 was also among the most celebrated inclusions in the entire Countdown Pack series. It was the first time that colorway had ever been retroed. Getting it in pack form only made it more significant for collectors.

The Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" Countdown Pack originally retailed for $310 at release in May 2008. Today the pack commands serious resale value. Selling one at a vintage shop is also the kind of move that makes sneakerheads immediately angry.

The shop owner clearly recognized what came through the door. The video caption called it a "tragic love story." The sneaker community agreed. Overall whoever that ex-boyfriend is, he is definitely not over it.

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Air Jordan Countdown Pack Turns Up At Vintage Shop

Michael Jordan first wore the Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" during the 1991-1992 season, his first title defense after winning the NBA Championship. The shoe further features carmine red inserts against a white leather upper, with deep black hits on the midsole, tongue, and inner lining.

The Air Jordan 17 included in the pack is an all-black low-top with metallic silver hardware and a zipper across the midfoot. It also has a dramatic, futuristic design that divided collectors at the time.

Together in the original fold out box, which featured graphics of the first 22 Air Jordans and a special message from Michael Jordan himself, the pack is a real collector's piece.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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