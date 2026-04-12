News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
air jordan countdown
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Sneakers
A Woman Sold Her Ex's Air Jordan Countdown Pack At Vintage Shop
A woman sold her ex-boyfriend's Air Jordan Countdown Pack at a vintage shop, sending the internet into a frenzy.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 12, 2026