First Look At Michael Rubin's 2026 White Party Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows

Michael Rubin's White Party invites have officially started going out. Chase B, Travis Scott's longtime DJ, has already received his. The packaging alone is enough to send sneaker culture into a frenzy.

The White Party is one of the most exclusive events in sports and entertainment. It takes place annually around the 4th of July in the Hamptons. This year's edition carries extra weight as it lands on America's 250th anniversary.

In 2024, Rubin teamed up with Travis Scott to create a special edition sneaker for every attendee, limited to just 350 pairs. The shoe was a customized Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in an all-white colorway. Each pair was also personalized with the guest's name, initials, and edition number.

The 2026 invite Chase B received shows "White Party 2026" branding across the box and packaging. An all-white Air Jordan 1 Low appears to be the sneaker gift again this year. The invitees' names and initials are printed on the inside of the tongue, the metal lace guard, and atop the insole.

The sneakers come marked "not for resale," though pairs from the 2024 event have already surfaced on secondary markets. The 2026 version will likely command even higher prices. An invite to the White Party remains one of the hardest tickets in the world.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "White Party"

The sneaker included in the White Party 2026 gift box appears to be a triple-white Air Jordan 1 Low. The upper is entirely white leather and clean, minimal, and completely unmarked by color.

The tonal Swoosh sits flush against the upper with no contrast whatsoever. On the heel tab, Travis Scotts Cactus Jack Smiley Face logo is visible in white on white, nearly invisible at first glance.