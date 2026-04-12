First Look At Michael Rubin's 2026 White Party Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows

BY Ben Atkinson
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Michael Rubin's White Party 2026 invites are going out ahead of the 4th of July celebration, with Travis Scott's Jordan 1 Low being sent out.

Michael Rubin's White Party invites have officially started going out. Chase B, Travis Scott's longtime DJ, has already received his. The packaging alone is enough to send sneaker culture into a frenzy.

The White Party is one of the most exclusive events in sports and entertainment. It takes place annually around the 4th of July in the Hamptons. This year's edition carries extra weight as it lands on America's 250th anniversary.

In 2024, Rubin teamed up with Travis Scott to create a special edition sneaker for every attendee, limited to just 350 pairs. The shoe was a customized Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in an all-white colorway. Each pair was also personalized with the guest's name, initials, and edition number.

The 2026 invite Chase B received shows "White Party 2026" branding across the box and packaging. An all-white Air Jordan 1 Low appears to be the sneaker gift again this year. The invitees' names and initials are printed on the inside of the tongue, the metal lace guard, and atop the insole.

The sneakers come marked "not for resale," though pairs from the 2024 event have already surfaced on secondary markets. The 2026 version will likely command even higher prices. An invite to the White Party remains one of the hardest tickets in the world.

Read More: A Woman Sold Her Ex’s Air Jordan Countdown Pack At Vintage Shop

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "White Party"

The sneaker included in the White Party 2026 gift box appears to be a triple-white Air Jordan 1 Low. The upper is entirely white leather and clean, minimal, and completely unmarked by color.

The tonal Swoosh sits flush against the upper with no contrast whatsoever. On the heel tab, Travis Scotts Cactus Jack Smiley Face logo is visible in white on white, nearly invisible at first glance.

The white cupsole and matching midsole complete the blacked-out-in-white aesthetic. Every inch of this shoe is intentionally blank. The result is one of the most understated yet exclusive sneakers money literally cannot buy.

Read More: Central Cee Wore Custom GAP Hoodie That Read “CAP” At Coachella

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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