Chase B Just Stepped Out In Unreleased Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1

BY Ben Atkinson
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Chase B was spotted wearing an unreleased Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High sample, offering the first real-world look.

Travis Scott's DJ and creative partner Chase B was spotted wearing an unreleased sample. The pair in question appears to be a Travis Scott x Fragment x Nike Air Jordan 1 High. This three-way collab has not been officially announced by any of the parties involved.

The sample was worn on foot in public giving everyone a rare real-world look. Chase B's connection to Travis Scott makes this sighting especially credible. If anyone in the Cactus Jack camp would have access to unreleased samples it is him. The sneaker community immediately took notice and began dissecting every detail.

The colorway follows a familiar but elevated Jordan 1 blocking. Black and sail leather make up the base of the upper throughout. Royal blue appears on the collar bringing Fragment's signature touch to the design. A Fragment lightning bolt logo sits on the ankle replacing the standard Jumpman detail.

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack branding also appears subtly on the shoe. The combination of three powerhouse names on one Jordan 1 is genuinely historic. Fragment and Travis Scott have each collaborated with Jordan Brand separately before. Bringing them together on the same shoe feels like a landmark moment for the silhouette.

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Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High Sample

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High sample is a landmark piece even in sample form. It merges three of the most respected names in sneaker collaboration history simultaneously.

The upper uses black and sail leather as its foundational color blocking throughout. Royal blue leather on the collar brings Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment energy directly into the design. A Fragment lightning bolt logo on the ankle replaces the traditional Jumpman branding entirely.

Cactus Jack details appear elsewhere on the shoe tying Travis Scott's identity in. The sail midsole gives the pair a vintage, aged quality beneath the upper.

Black laces keep the overall look grounded and consistent. This sample feels like the beginning of something the entire sneaker world will be talking about for years.

Read More: Luka Doncic Just Wore Virgil Abloh Archive "Alaska" Jordan 1

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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