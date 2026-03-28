Stephen Curry Larry June x Adidas AdiStar Control 5

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks
Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
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Steph Curry was spotted courtside in the Larry June x Adidas AdiStar Control 5, adding another chapter to his sneaker free agency.

Steph Curry's sneaker free agency continues to deliver moment after moment. The Warriors star was courtside tonight in a very specific pair of Adidas. Curry laced up the Larry June x Adidas AdiStar Control 5 for his arena appearance. It is another data point in what has become one of the most watched sneaker stories in sports.

The choice carries real significance beyond just the shoe itself. Larry June is a Bay Area rapper with deep roots in the same culture Curry moves through. Choosing a collab tied to a local creative feels deliberate and personal. Curry clearly knows exactly what he is doing with each pair he steps out in.

The Adidas connection is worth noting given his free agency status. He has suited up in Jordan Brand and ANTA over recent weeks. Adding Adidas to the rotation keeps every brand on high alert. Nothing has been confirmed yet but the footwear choices keep fueling speculation.

Curry continues to be sidelined with his knee injury during this stretch. But his courtside presence and tunnel appearances remain must-watch moments regardless. Every shoe choice gets analyzed like a press conference statement right now. He has turned sneaker free agency into appointment viewing without saying a single word.

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Steph Curry Sneakers

The Larry June x Adidas AdiStar Control 5 is a retro runner with serious personality. Larry June is a San Francisco rapper known for his smooth and laid back aesthetic.

That identity translates directly into this collaboration with Adidas. Also the shoe features a bold mix of orange, red, yellow-green, grey, and olive tones. Further the AdiStar Control 5 is a late 90s and early 2000s running silhouette.

Three orange stripes also run along the lateral side with red underlays beneath. A chunky white midsole with green and red accents adds to the retro energy. Suede and mesh panels alternate across the upper creating texture and depth.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" Gets A Release Date

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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