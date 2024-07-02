Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low "White Party" Receives In-Hand Look

BYBen Atkinson276 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 GQ Men Of The Year - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Travis Scott attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
We're still wondering how somebody got their hands on this pair.

Travis Scott is once again making waves in the sneaker world with his exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low "White Party" edition. This highly coveted sneaker is being gifted to select attendees of Michael Rubin's annual White Party in the Hamptons. It's an event with a star-studded guest list. The "White Party" Air Jordan 1 Low features an all-white color scheme, perfectly aligning with the event's dress code and exuding a sleek, sophisticated look. Known for his unique style and influential presence in both the music and fashion industries, Travis Scott pushes boundaries with this limited release.

With only 350 pairs being distributed, this exclusive drop is set to become a highly sought-after collector's item among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike. Each pair will be personalized with the recipient's initials, adding to its exclusivity. Michael Rubin's White Party is renowned for attracting A-list celebrities and socialites, which only adds to the allure and prestige of this special edition sneaker. Unfortunately for the general public, these exclusive pairs are reserved solely for party attendees. They are certainly a rare and desirable commodity.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

"White Party" Air Jordan 1 Low

We don't know how @rare.supplier got them, but this pair doesn't have the initials of any celebrity. Also, these sneakers feature an all-white look that fits the dress code for Rubin's party. They have a white rubber sole and matching midsole. Further, the uppers are composed of a white leather base with additional white leather overlays. A backward white leather Swoosh indicates that this pair is a Travis Scott sneaker.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this "White Party" Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a friends and family pair, and only 350 pairs are going to be sent out. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" Receives New Release Date

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
2022 Billboard Music Awards - InsideSneakersTravis Scott's Extremely Limited Air Jordan 1 Low "White Party" First Look3.4K
Winthrop v UNCSneakersAir Jordan 23 “North Carolina” PE Photos5.7K
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories “Sunblush” Friends and Family: New Look919
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG Patent “Black/White” Gets A First Look1051