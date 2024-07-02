Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low "White Party" Receives In-Hand Look

We're still wondering how somebody got their hands on this pair.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this "White Party" Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a friends and family pair, and only 350 pairs are going to be sent out. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

We don't know how @rare.supplier got them, but this pair doesn't have the initials of any celebrity. Also, these sneakers feature an all-white look that fits the dress code for Rubin's party. They have a white rubber sole and matching midsole. Further, the uppers are composed of a white leather base with additional white leather overlays. A backward white leather Swoosh indicates that this pair is a Travis Scott sneaker.

With only 350 pairs being distributed, this exclusive drop is set to become a highly sought-after collector's item among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike. Each pair will be personalized with the recipient's initials, adding to its exclusivity. Michael Rubin's White Party is renowned for attracting A-list celebrities and socialites , which only adds to the allure and prestige of this special edition sneaker. Unfortunately for the general public, these exclusive pairs are reserved solely for party attendees. They are certainly a rare and desirable commodity.

