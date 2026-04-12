Central Cee Wore Custom GAP Hoodie That Read "CAP" At Coachella

Central Cee brought his A-game to Coachella 2026 and his outfit was impossible to ignore. The West London rapper took the stage in a bold custom red hoodie. Instead of the standard "GAP" lettering across the chest, it read "CAP" his own nickname in the brand's iconic font.

Gap is the official exclusive clothing apparel sponsor and merch partner of Coachella 2026. Central Cee flipped that partnership into something personal and effortless. Swapping one letter turned a brand activation into a cultural moment.

The rest of the fit matched the energy. He paired the hoodie with baggy denim shorts and a Louis Vuitton belt. On his feet were a red and white pair of Prada sneakers. The luxury footwear grounded the look in a way only he could pull off.

The combination of a custom GAP hoodie, LV accessories, and Prada on his feet is a very Central Cee move. It blends high street branding with genuine luxury without overthinking any of it. That effortless layering is core to his personal style.

Central Cee performed on Friday, April 10th as part of Coachella's opening night lineup. He shared the stage with Sabrina Carpenter and Sexyy Red. His fit stood out just as much as his performance.

Central Cee's Coachella Outfit

The Prada sneakers Central Cee wore are a red and white low-top silhouette. It's clean, minimal, and unmistakably luxurious. The leather upper is split between a crisp white base and bold red paneling, with subtle Prada branding keeping the look understated despite the price tag.

They sat perfectly against the denim shorts and red hoodie, tying the color palette together without any effort. Prada's America's Cup line has been a go-to for artists and style-forward figures for years.

On the Coachella stage, the sneakers added a luxury anchor to a look that was otherwise relaxed and street-ready. Overall, this is classic Central Cee energy.