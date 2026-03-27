ALL ROADS LEAD HOME – EP by Central Cee

Central Cee keeps his momentum going with ALL ROADS LEAD HOME, a focused EP that feels like a checkpoint in his global rise. Coming off a run of international success and viral singles, Cench uses this project to reflect on fame, pressure, and the cost of leveling up without losing himself. Tracks include the previously released “ICEMAN FREESTYLE” which lean into his no-frills signature delivery. Elsewhere, collaborations with J Hus and A2ANTI bring a more dynamic energy. There’s still that signature UK drill bounce, but he experiments more with pacing and tone here, especially on records like “FEELINGS.”