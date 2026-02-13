Slaughter - Song by Central Cee & J Hus

Yesterday, we speculated that Central Cee was somehow teasing Drake's ICEMAN with his "ICEMAN FREESTYLE." In our defense, it was teased during the latter's livestream designed to promote said album. But in actuality, Cench was starting a rollout of his own. We know that now today as the UK hitmaker has announced an EP called ALL ROADS LEAD HOME alongside a second consecutive single titled "SLAUGHTER." It features fellow Londoner J Hus, and it marks their first-ever collab. These two singles will land on the EP together on March 20, so we are nearly one month away from that exactly. Check out the groovy cut below.
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: ALL ROADS LEAD HOME - EP (Coming March 20, 2026)
Quotable Lyrics from "SLAUGHTER"
Yo, let me get back in the car quickly
Before the ask, "Can I get a pic' please?"
We got a pole, but, it's no strip tease
But there's dead presidents in the air indeed
Who's the victim? 'Cause I know it ain't me