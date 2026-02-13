Slaughter - Song by Central Cee & J Hus

Central Cee was not in fact teasing Drake's project earlier this week. Instead, he's coming through with a new EP within the next month.

Yesterday, we speculated that Central Cee was somehow teasing Drake 's ICEMAN with his "ICEMAN FREESTYLE." In our defense, it was teased during the latter's livestream designed to promote said album. But in actuality, Cench was starting a rollout of his own. We know that now today as the UK hitmaker has announced an EP called ALL ROADS LEAD HOME alongside a second consecutive single titled "SLAUGHTER." It features fellow Londoner J Hus, and it marks their first-ever collab. These two singles will land on the EP together on March 20, so we are nearly one month away from that exactly. Check out the groovy cut below.

