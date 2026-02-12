Iceman Freestyle - Song by Central Cee

Is Central Cee teasing Drake's ICEMAN somehow? That's a question we're asking ourselves as the UK rapper has just come through a namesake freestyle. On past Drizzy projects like More Life, Skepta had his own freestyle/interlude called "Skepta Freestyle." While different from a title perspective, this does make us wonder if Cench is going to have a bigger hand in The Boy's much anticipated album. He's potentially going to have one feature already thanks to the "Which One" collab. Ironically, that song was teased on the second episode of the ICEMAN livestream just like this one was. It's worth pondering as we wait for Drake's album announcement. But for now, check out "ICEMAN FREESTYLE" below.
Release Date: February 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "ICEMAN FREESTYLE"
Should I lie 'cause the truth does hurt
My ex wants me to ring her back
I missed your call, I'm on do not disturb
I don't mind if they think it's cap
It's true, I don't want to put them in the dirt