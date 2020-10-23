ex
- Pop CultureRubi Rose Credits DDG For OnlyFans SuccessThe rapper's ex is what convinced her to open her account, which then became her main source of income to great success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Akademiks Slams 6ix9ine's Ex For Claiming He Slept With The RapperThe media personality blasted Jade and made some disparaging comments about her own alleged relations with other men.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTyrese's Ex-Wife Samantha Lee Reacts To Explosive Joe Budden Interview"Thank you for showing me what you're capable of," Samantha Lee says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKanye West Reaches Lawsuit Settlement With Ex-Yeezy Employee Over Wage IssuesTaliah Leslie accused the rapper of violating California's labor laws and refused to reimburse her for work-related expenses.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTyrese Rants About His Ex-Wife, Compares Her To TrumpTyrese accused his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, of being dishonest.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSoulja Boy Lucks Out In Civil Case With Ex-Girlfriend Over Awarded DamagesThe judge in the rapper's case may turn around on the initial $235,900 awarded to Kayla Myers. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo's Song "All Dat" Reminds Him Of Ex Megan Thee StallionI mean, how couldn't it if it literally includes a verse and chorus from his ex?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJayda Cheaves Spotted In Lil Baby's New Music VideoEagle-eyed fans spotted the entrepreneur in Baby's visual for the long-awaited track "Go Hard."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsShakira Says There's A "Place In Hell" For Ex Gerard Pique's New Girlfriend: ReportShakira said there's a "place in hell reserved for women who don't support other women." By Aron A.
- RelationshipsSlim Jxmmi's Ex Is Accepting Stepdaddy ApplicationsKee said that any applicants "must like to travel, dinosaurs, sharks and the science museum."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Discusses Kanye West & Chaney Jones' Relationship In New InterviewThe mother of four has been doing plenty of interviews ahead of 'The Kardashians' premiere this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLamar Odom Says He Would Get Back With Khloé Kardashian "In A Heartbeat"Lamar Odom says that he would get back with his ex, Khloé Kardashian, “in a heartbeat.”By Cole Blake
- MusicDiplo Reportedly Sued By Ex-Fling For Sexual BatteryThe woman Diplo has filed a restraining order against and sued for stalking and harassing him has now filed her own lawsuit against the DJ.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsSAINt JHN Spotted With Lil Uzi Vert's Ex Brittany Byrd, Dating Rumors FlyThe artist was spotted with Uzi's ex, sparking rumors that the two may be an item. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsSwae Lee's Ex-Girlfriend Marlie Drops New Single "Spend It"Rae Sremmurd member Swae Lee might have to avoid ex-girlfriend Marlie on the charts as well as in-person now that she just dropped a song called "Spend it."By Keenan Higgins