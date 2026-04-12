Battle Rapper Fox 5 Fatally Shot By NYPD After Machete Attack

Bronx battle rapper, Fox 5, real name Anthony Griffin, has been reported deceased after being shot by NYPD detectives. He was 44 years old. This wasn't an accidental act though as he attacked three individuals and charged at the officers with what Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch says was a "large knife described as a machete."

Per the New York Post, Fox 5 struck an 85-year-old man, giving him a deep cut across his head. He also landed hits on a 65-year-old man. He too had cuts on his head. Additionally, he attacked a 70-year-old woman, slashing her on the shoulder.

Amid his frightening acts he repeatedly called himself "Lucifer." Police report this attack occurred at 9:50 a.m. at the Grand Central Terminal on Saturday, April 11.

The two detectives who confronted and tried to calm Fox 5 down were reportedly working overtime to provide additional transit security. Tisch added in her press conference at the scene of the crime that, "From the top of the stairs, they observed the individual on the platform, and they immediately ordered him to drop the knife."

She stated Fox 5 refused to comply "with at least 20 orders to drop the knife."

That's when she says the detectives tried a more compassionate tactic. She says they told him, "We are going to get you help."

However, that didn't work and Fox 5 instead charged at them with the weapon. "One officer discharged his firearm striking the perpetrator twice," Tisch stated.

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Fox 5 Shot Dead By NYPD

The three elderly victims are doing okay, and they are in stable condition at various hospitals. Fox 5 didn't succumb to his gunshot wounds right away. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and passed away shortly after arriving.

As for the officers, they are receiving treatment of tinnitus. This wasn't Fox 5's only incident regarding deadly weapons. Police say that one of his past arrests included menacing with a sharp object.

Part of the reason we know this was Fox 5 who died is because of fellow rapper Mickey Factz. He tweeted about the news and in his post he shared some saddening context. "My guy Fox 5 died. He was a rapper from the bronx. He was mentally ill sadly. Slashing people on the train in NYC this morning with a machete. Prayers for the family. Police had to subdue em and he was murdered," he said.