Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano Flips And Declares His Support For Pooh Shiesty

Pooh Shiesty is currently behind bars for allegedly robbing and kidnapping his label boss Gucci Mane over their record contract. Many folks in hip-hop are taking sides and debating this matter, including snitching allegations against Guwop. But a surprising development in this situation came from Foogiano, the artist on Gucci's 1017 label that was recently released from prison.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, he changed his profile picture to Pooh's latest mugshot in the Guwop case. This is very interesting because, as far as fans can tell, Yano is still with 1017. Perhaps he doesn't mean to outwardly diss the 1017 boss with this change, but it's hard to interpret this otherwise. In any case, the support for Shiesty and his freedom is very clear amid that case's complicated developments.

We will have to see if any of these artist speak further about this matter online, through representatives, or perhaps in court. Foogiano just wrapped up a five-year bid for allegedly removing his ankle monitor during bond for a gun possession charge as a person with a felony history.

Is Pooh Shiesty Still Signed To Gucci Mane?

Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are still on Gucci Mane's 1017 Records at press time. However, this is a bit of a technicality. Shiesty is still technically under 1017, although their alleged contract dispute and legal case regarding the alleged Guwop kidnapping gets in the way of that. As for the latter, he just got out of prison, and thus hasn't had a chance to follow up on his career yet.

What makes all of this more interesting is how Gucci Mane previously axed his roster, except for Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. He claimed those would be the only two artists to stay under 1017. Now, that rings as an ironic decision.