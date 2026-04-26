Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano Flips And Declares His Support For Pooh Shiesty

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Gucci Mane Artist Foogiano Support Pooh Shiesty
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 12: Rapper Big Scarr, Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane attend a party at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
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Foogiano was recently released from prison, and despite his connection to Gucci Mane, he stood tall behind Pooh Shiesty after Pooh's arrest.

Pooh Shiesty is currently behind bars for allegedly robbing and kidnapping his label boss Gucci Mane over their record contract. Many folks in hip-hop are taking sides and debating this matter, including snitching allegations against Guwop. But a surprising development in this situation came from Foogiano, the artist on Gucci's 1017 label that was recently released from prison.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, he changed his profile picture to Pooh's latest mugshot in the Guwop case. This is very interesting because, as far as fans can tell, Yano is still with 1017. Perhaps he doesn't mean to outwardly diss the 1017 boss with this change, but it's hard to interpret this otherwise. In any case, the support for Shiesty and his freedom is very clear amid that case's complicated developments.

We will have to see if any of these artist speak further about this matter online, through representatives, or perhaps in court. Foogiano just wrapped up a five-year bid for allegedly removing his ankle monitor during bond for a gun possession charge as a person with a felony history.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Is Pooh Shiesty Still Signed To Gucci Mane?

Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are still on Gucci Mane's 1017 Records at press time. However, this is a bit of a technicality. Shiesty is still technically under 1017, although their alleged contract dispute and legal case regarding the alleged Guwop kidnapping gets in the way of that. As for the latter, he just got out of prison, and thus hasn't had a chance to follow up on his career yet.

What makes all of this more interesting is how Gucci Mane previously axed his roster, except for Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. He claimed those would be the only two artists to stay under 1017. Now, that rings as an ironic decision.

Gucci Mane's no longer cool with Pooh Shiesty, and it seems like Foogiano might not be getting much sympathy either if he sees this profile pic change as a slight. This year, things have been very rough for 1017 Records. But we'll see if this has another explanation or if things are not what they seem to be in this controversial scandal.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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