Gucci Mane Reveals He's Dropping Every Artist From His Label... Except For Two

Gucci Mane is apparently dealing with some tough decisions over at his record label 1017 Eskimo, as he announced that he will release every artist under the imprint... except for two of them. For those unaware, one of the Greatest Of All Trappers signed many up-and-coming artists, especially from Atlanta, during his long-standing career. But not all of them have been successful. Tragically, some have passed away, and they've all also had to deal with a changing music industry that Guwop also spoke on in the video clip below. It seems like the end of an era, but we're sure that this won't slow him or the artists down automatically.

"Aye, what's up, y'all? Listen," Gucci Mane expressed in a clip of him driving shared to social media. "I wanted to make this announcement on 1017 yesterday, but... I just seen, like, my statement and my P&L [profit and loss] with all of my artists. You know it's almost like a whole bunch of shake-up and it's a whole s**tshow in the industry right now. But when I'm looking at my P&L, and me being a businessman, I think that I'ma have to release almost all of my artists, except for Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano.

"This is a decision I didn't want to make," Gucci Mane continued. "I thought about it, you know what I'm saying? I can keep all of them under the contract. But I said, hey, f**k it. Let's just make the unselfish decision and, you know, let them take their talents elsewhere. So today, you know what I'm saying? I already reached out to all of my artists, you know what I'm saying? To their lawyers and whatever, and let them know that they're free to take their talents elsewhere. And I'm still looking for new talent to pair up with Pooh and Foo. And that's where I'ma put my focus. I just wish them the best, and I just wanted to let everybody know of that 'cause hey, that's where we're at."

