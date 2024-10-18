Gucci Mane Reveals He's Dropping Every Artist From His Label... Except For Two

BYGabriel Bras Nevares683 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gucci Mane The Road To 1017 Featuring The Atlanta Pops Orchestra
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: Gucci Mane performs onstage during The Road To 1017 featuring The Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)
Why the sudden move, Guwop?

Gucci Mane is apparently dealing with some tough decisions over at his record label 1017 Eskimo, as he announced that he will release every artist under the imprint... except for two of them. For those unaware, one of the Greatest Of All Trappers signed many up-and-coming artists, especially from Atlanta, during his long-standing career. But not all of them have been successful. Tragically, some have passed away, and they've all also had to deal with a changing music industry that Guwop also spoke on in the video clip below. It seems like the end of an era, but we're sure that this won't slow him or the artists down automatically.

"Aye, what's up, y'all? Listen," Gucci Mane expressed in a clip of him driving shared to social media. "I wanted to make this announcement on 1017 yesterday, but... I just seen, like, my statement and my P&L [profit and loss] with all of my artists. You know it's almost like a whole bunch of shake-up and it's a whole s**tshow in the industry right now. But when I'm looking at my P&L, and me being a businessman, I think that I'ma have to release almost all of my artists, except for Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano.

Read More: Gucci Mane, Plies, And Yung Miami Concert Allegedly Canceled By Police After Yungeen Ace Joins Lineup

Gucci Mane Speaks On His Label Artists

"This is a decision I didn't want to make," Gucci Mane continued. "I thought about it, you know what I'm saying? I can keep all of them under the contract. But I said, hey, f**k it. Let's just make the unselfish decision and, you know, let them take their talents elsewhere. So today, you know what I'm saying? I already reached out to all of my artists, you know what I'm saying? To their lawyers and whatever, and let them know that they're free to take their talents elsewhere. And I'm still looking for new talent to pair up with Pooh and Foo. And that's where I'ma put my focus. I just wish them the best, and I just wanted to let everybody know of that 'cause hey, that's where we're at."

Meanwhile, Gucci Mane is facing relationship drama, like Tia Kemp accusing Rick Ross of sleeping with Gucci's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir. Yikes...

Read More: Sexyy Red Channels Gucci Mane With Ice Cream Cone Face Tattoo

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...