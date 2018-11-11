1017 Eskimo Records
- RandomLil Wop Disses Gucci Mane After Coming Out As BisexualLil Wop reveals he's no longer signed to 1017 Records after dissing Gucci Mane and coming out as bisexual.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Welcomes New 1017 Signee Hotboy Wes With Icy ChainThe 1017 head honcho is building up an even more impressive roster. By Madusa S.
- NewsFoogiano Drops New Album "Gutta Baby" Featuring DaBaby, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, & MoreGucci Mane's newest artist, Foogiano, drops debut album "Gutta Baby."By Ellie Spina
- MusicGucci Mane Shares "So Icy Summer" Tracklist With Lil Baby, 21 Savage, & MoreGucci Mane and his new team of artists are releasing "So Icy Summer" this week, with features from Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and more.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Baby Shows Off Icy New 1017 Chain From Gucci ManeLil Baby was blessed by Gucci Mane with this massive 1017 chain.By Rose Lilah
- MusicGucci Mane Has A Cool Million For The Next 1017 ArtistGucci Mane is on the hunt. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYung Mal Drops Coldblooded Track, "Dollar Signs"Yung Mal breezes through another track.By Noah C
- NewsLil Wop Returns With Scratchy "XVII" ProjectLil Wop is back and his voice is raspier than ever.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Mal Does A Lot With Two Minutes On "Started Acting' Funny"Yung Mal keeps his 2019 grind going. By Noah C
- NewsYung Mal & Gunna Are Ready For "War" On New SongRun that back, Turbo.By Noah C
- NewsYung Mal Drops Thumping "Action" With Pi'erre Bourne & Lil Gotit"Iceburg" season, brrrr. By Noah C
- MusicAsian Da Brat, Who's Signed To Gucci Mane's Label, Wishes She Was IndependentThe rapper lamented that she wished she wasn't signed.By Erika Marie
- NewsHoodRich Pablo Juan & Young Dolph Have "Everything 4 Sale" In New SongHoodRich Pablo Juan and Young Dolph unleash your drug dealer's anthem.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMal & Quill Release "Blessed Lil Bastards 3" With Hoodrich Pablo Juan, & More1017's Mal & Quill come through with seventeen new tracks.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosAsian Doll, Gucci Mane & Yung Mal Rep The Set In "1017" VideoAsian Doll, Gucci Mane, & Yung Mal collide for "1017" video.By Milca P.