Sexyy Red Channels Gucci Mane With Ice Cream Cone Face Tattoo

Sexyy Red has taken her "Female Gucci Mane" title to a whole new level.

It's no secret that Sexyy Red sees herself as the "Female Gucci Mane," but recently, the St. Louis rapper decided to take her dedication a step further. In a clip shared on his Instagram Story yesterday, she's seen sporting a large ice cream cone tattoo on one side of her face. It's nearly identical to his, though hers features a red cherry on top.

“Wow Twinn u hardd @sexyyred,” he captioned the clip, which she later shared on her own story. At the time of writing, Sexyy Red has yet to confirm whether or not the tattoo is real, but social media users have their doubts. “I don’t think it’s real, it looks like marker," one Instagram user writes in The Shade Room's comments section. “Please lord let it be fake," another says.

Sexyy Red Shows Off New Tattoo

For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and find out whether or not Sexyy Red's ice cream cone is permanent. It wouldn't be the first time a tattoo left social media users in shock, however. Earlier this year, for example, Chrisean Rock got a large tattoo of Blueface's face on her cheek amid his stay in jail. This was shortly after she got another tattoo of his face, which was on her neck, covered up. Bhad Bhabie and the father of her child Le Vaughn also debuted tattoos of each other's faces earlier this month, though she admits she's not happy with the piece.

She took to her Instagram Story this week to put the artist on blast, arguing that it doesn't capture Le Vaughn's best features. What do you think of Sexyy Red paying tribute to Gucci Mane with an ice cream cone face tattoo? Do you think it's real or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.