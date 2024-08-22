Sexyy Red Wants To Cheer Up Kodak Black After Seeing His Depressing Post

A close circle of real friends is a truly valuable thing to have.

A couple of days ago, Kodak Black put out quite a distressing message on his Instagram Story. "Now I understand nobody give af about me if I ain't paying💔 Lonely af out here bro😣". Fans shared their thoughts in the comments section and most of them were pretty supportive. It's not totally clear on who or what he was referring to. But given his profession, there are people out there who will claim to be your friend or say they love you. However, in reality, they could be in their life to see if they can freeload and mooch off of their wealth. Regardless of what Kodak Black was talking about, Sexyy Red wanted to make sure that she hears his sentiment.

"What's up Yak?", Red began. "I seen your post. Motherf***ers don't love you if ain't got no money for them. I said I feel you Yak. It's okay. We fixing to go on tour". It seems she knows what/who Black was talking about because she goes on, "F*** them h**s y'all. You going to thug with me okay? We both got some money. We gone thug... and have fun. F*** them broke a** h**s. Imma turn you up".

Read More: Nicki Minaj Tells Fans To Stop Asking Questions Amidst Ice Spice Beef

Sexyy Red Lends A Helping Hand To Kodak Black

If you remember, Sexyy Red recruited Kodak Black to join her on her upcoming tour, Sexyy Red 4 President. It was supposed to begin tonight. However, due to low ticket sales, she was forced to cancel opening night, as well as two other stops pretty shortly after. She will officially kick things off on August 24 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.