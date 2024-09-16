Sexyy Red Viciously Twerks On Kodak Black Onstage And Brings Out Lil Durk In St. Louis

Red has been a real one to her hip-hop brothers.

You can say what you want about Sexyy Red, but you cannot deny that she's always looking to show love. If you remember, Kodak Black was going through it not too long ago. He shared a pretty disheartening and concerning message on his Instagram Story, saying, "Now I understand nobody give af about me if I ain't paying💔 Lonely af out here bro😣". After seeing that, the St. Louis, Missouri rapper wanted to help out and sent a heartwarming reply to her Florida contemporary. "I seen your post. Motherf***ers don't love you if ain't got no money for them. I said I feel you Yak. It's okay. We fixing to go on tour".

She continued, "You going to thug with me okay? We both got some money. We gone thug... and have fun. F*** them broke a** h**s. Imma turn you up". Well, ever since she's recruited him to join her for her Sexyy Red 4 President trek, they have been doing just that. During her second stop in Texas, Red was throwing it back on Black which seemed to boost his spirits.

Sexyy Red Had Fans Going Wild For Kodak & Durk

More of the same happened, perhaps even more intensely than last time over the weekend. He joined her once again and as you can see; they were going at it onstage. At point, Kodak even grabs Sexyy by the waist, upping the ante even more so. Overall, it seems that he's been doing much better since the social media post thanks to her efforts. To show his appreciation, Black gifted his friend a thoughtful and beautiful bouquet of red roses. It's so awesome to see their friendship blossom and we hope it continues! But the good times don't stop there. Lil Durk also popped out to support Sexyy at her hometown stop, and they go to embrace onstage in front of thousands. Again, say what you want, but the hitmaker is becoming more of a force and ally to a lot of rappers by the second.

Kodak Gifts Red Roses To Ms. Red