Sexyy Red Proves Parenting Critics Wrong With Adorable Clip Of Daughter

Broccoli City Festival
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Sexyy Red performs on stage during the Broccoli City Festival 2024 at Audi Field on July 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Sexyy Red is shutting haters down.

Sexyy Red frequently finds herself at the center of controversy for her raunchy song lyrics and wild antics. Recently, however, critics have taken it a step further by starting to question her family life. The hitmaker has two small children, the youngest of which she welcomed just this year.

Amid this major development, however, Sexyy Red has still been hard at work with a new album, a tour, and more. She's never too busy to spend time with her little ones, but regardless, haters continue to call her parenting into question. Today, however, she hopped online to fire back with a simple clip.

Sexyy Red Shuts Haters Down In New Clip

In the clip, she's seen hanging out on what appears to be a tour bus, joined by her daughter. "She don't ever got her kids," she says, mocking haters. She then picks the child up to give her several kisses, putting her mom side on full display. Clearly, Sexyy Red doesn't mess around when it comes to her kids, and doesn't appreciate critics questioning her parenting skills. After all, being a famous rapper and a mother of two isn't easy, which she admitted earlier this month.

She opened up about having her second child after "Get It Sexyy" was certified gold, revealing that she struggled with postpartum depression. “The night get it sexyy was made I was goin thru a lot just had my baby felt depressed and was goin thru postpartum," she shared. "My team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs & I would just b in there crying thinkin about life.” Luckily, she went back to her hometown of St. Louis to be with family, which helped cheer her up. What do you think of Sexyy Red proving critics wrong with a sweet video featuring her daughter? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

