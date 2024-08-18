Sexyy Red Opens Up About Postpartum Depression After “Get It Sexyy” Goes Gold

According to Sexyy Red, one of her most iconic tracks was created when she was at a low point.

Sexyy Red may be known for her carefree and raunchy songs, but that doesn't mean the St. Louis-born performer doesn't struggle like everyone else on occasion. Her fan-favorite track "Get It Sexyy" was recently certified gold. In honor of the exciting feat, she decided to open up about its backstory. She hopped on Instagram last week, revealing that it was written when she was at a low point mentally.

“The night get it sexyy was made I was goin thru a lot just had my baby felt depressed and was goin thru postpartum," she explained in her caption. "My team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs & I would just b in there crying thinkin about life.”

Sexyy Red Reveals "Get It Sexyy" Was Created At A Low Point In Her Life

Eventually, Sexyy Red decided to return to her hometown, where she was able to reunite with her family and friends. This turned things around for her, allowing her to enjoy her new creation in its full glory. “I finally said send me back to St. Louis so I can b around the ones I love and get back to me!" she wrote. "Boom I’m in St. Louis I invite all my sisters and friends to my studio session we had blunts, bottles, food allet and I came out wit GET IT SEXYY GET IT SEXYY. It really was ah confidence booster for me. We was so turnt all my sadness was gone I love my family period.”

