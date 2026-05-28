Pooh Shiesty's Father Officially Scheduled For Release From Federal Custody

Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., has been in federal custody for weeks, although that is finally about to change.

For now, this will remain a case that the hip-hop world is looking closely at. Ultimately, fans are going to want to learn more about the truth and what really went down. This is a developing story, and we will continue to keep you informed.

When rumors began circulating of an alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping, it was extremely difficult to believe. Adam22 and others were touting this rumor, which gave some feeling that it wasn't entirely credible. However, the arrests ultimately lent credence to the rumor, and now, it has become a lot more than just hearsay.

According to WREG Channel 3 News , Williams Sr. has gotten his wish. He is now scheduled to be released from custody soon. However, that does not mean the case is over. He is still part of the prosecution and will have to sit tight as he awaits further instructions on the case.

Back in April, Pooh Shiesty, his father Lontrell Williams Sr., and Big30 were arrested for the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane . According to reports, nine men were in on the alleged incident. The alleged motive for the kidnapping was an issue with Shiesty and Big30's record deals.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!