Pooh Shiesty's Father Officially Scheduled For Release From Federal Custody

Back in April, Pooh Shiesty, his father Lontrell Williams Sr., and Big30 were arrested for the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane. According to reports, nine men were in on the alleged incident. The alleged motive for the kidnapping was an issue with Shiesty and Big30's record deals.
Since that time, it has been revealed that Pooh Shiesty will be going to trial as of July 6. As for his father, Williams Sr. has been attempting to get a release from federal custody.
According to WREG Channel 3 News, Williams Sr. has gotten his wish. He is now scheduled to be released from custody soon. However, that does not mean the case is over. He is still part of the prosecution and will have to sit tight as he awaits further instructions on the case.
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Pooh Shiesty's Father To Be Released
These are the nine suspects involved in the case. Terrence Rodgers remains at large.
- Lontrell Williams Junior, also known as Pooh Shiesty
- Lontrell Williams Senior
- Rodney Wright Jr., also known as Big30
- Kedarius Waters
- Damarian Gipson
- Demarcus Glover
- Kordae Johnson
- Darrion McDaniel
- Terrence Rodgers
When rumors began circulating of an alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping, it was extremely difficult to believe. Adam22 and others were touting this rumor, which gave some feeling that it wasn't entirely credible. However, the arrests ultimately lent credence to the rumor, and now, it has become a lot more than just hearsay.
For now, this will remain a case that the hip-hop world is looking closely at. Ultimately, fans are going to want to learn more about the truth and what really went down. This is a developing story, and we will continue to keep you informed.