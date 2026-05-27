Pooh Shiesty's Team Successfully Gets Case Labeled as "Complex"

BY Erika Marie
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Reports state that Pooh Shiesty's case involving the alleged kidnapping and robbery involving Gucci Mane has received an update.

Federal prosecutors are continuing to build their case against Pooh Shiesty in a sprawling kidnapping and robbery prosecution that has shaken Hip Hop circles because of its alleged ties to Gucci Mane’s 1017 camp. Investigators accuse the Shiesty and several co-defendants of orchestrating a violent confrontation tied to business tensions surrounding music contracts and money.

Court filings allege the incident involved armed intimidation, stolen items, and multiple victims connected to a studio meetup in Texas earlier this year. Pooh Shiesty is facing federal charges, including kidnapping, Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and firearms offenses tied to the alleged use and brandishing of weapons during a violent crime. The rapper has denied the allegations and entered a not-guilty plea, while the case has expanded into a complicated, multi-defendant federal prosecution involving evidence gathered by several law enforcement agencies.

Read More: Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty's Attorneys Are Working Overtime

The case reportedly took another turn this week after Pooh Shiesty’s attorneys filed motions asking the court to formally recognize the prosecution as legally "complex" and restructure the trial schedule accordingly. Defense lawyers Dan Cogdell, John Helms, and Kent Schaffer argued they are still working through a massive amount of material turned over by prosecutors, including thousands of pages of investigative records and extensive digital evidence. This includes recordings, search warrants, and surveillance-related files.

According to the filing, both the government and defense agreed that additional time is needed before the matter can realistically proceed to trial. The request would also suspend certain Speedy Trial deadlines while attorneys continue preparing for what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched federal Rap cases.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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