Pooh Shiesty's Team Successfully Gets Case Labeled as "Complex"

Federal prosecutors are continuing to build their case against Pooh Shiesty in a sprawling kidnapping and robbery prosecution that has shaken Hip Hop circles because of its alleged ties to Gucci Mane’s 1017 camp. Investigators accuse the Shiesty and several co-defendants of orchestrating a violent confrontation tied to business tensions surrounding music contracts and money.
Court filings allege the incident involved armed intimidation, stolen items, and multiple victims connected to a studio meetup in Texas earlier this year. Pooh Shiesty is facing federal charges, including kidnapping, Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and firearms offenses tied to the alleged use and brandishing of weapons during a violent crime. The rapper has denied the allegations and entered a not-guilty plea, while the case has expanded into a complicated, multi-defendant federal prosecution involving evidence gathered by several law enforcement agencies.
Read More: Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case
Pooh Shiesty's Attorneys Are Working Overtime
The case reportedly took another turn this week after Pooh Shiesty’s attorneys filed motions asking the court to formally recognize the prosecution as legally "complex" and restructure the trial schedule accordingly. Defense lawyers Dan Cogdell, John Helms, and Kent Schaffer argued they are still working through a massive amount of material turned over by prosecutors, including thousands of pages of investigative records and extensive digital evidence. This includes recordings, search warrants, and surveillance-related files.
According to the filing, both the government and defense agreed that additional time is needed before the matter can realistically proceed to trial. The request would also suspend certain Speedy Trial deadlines while attorneys continue preparing for what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched federal Rap cases.