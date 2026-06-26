Big30 Allegedly Recorded Gucci Mane Robbery At Pooh Shiesty's Request

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Big30 performs during Memphis Madness at the FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.Jrca5947
Big30 performs during Memphis Madness at the FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Jrca5947. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Federal authorities recently responded to Pooh Shiesty's push for bail with new alleged details about Big30 and the Gucci Mane case.

Big30 is reportedly out of jail amid the Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane case, but he still has to face a lot of updates and accusations from prosecutors. According to a new XXL report, federal authorities are accusing him of recording the robbery and kidnapping of Gucci at the hands of Pooh, himself, and others.

The accusation comes from a Wednesday (June 24) motion from United States Attorney Ryan Raybould. It responded to Pooh Shiesty's bail attempts and includes screen-grabs of an alleged video of the crime. Per the 25-page filing, Big30 (real name Rodney Wright Jr.) recorded parts of the altercation on his phone after Shiesty asked him to do so.

"Unsatisfied with merely obtaining the written release of contract, [Pooh Shiesty] announced that he wanted to film [Gucci Mane], and Wright Jr. recorded [Gucci] on his cell phone stating that 'Pooh Shiesty dropped from 1017,'" the filing reportedly read. Also, the pictures reportedly show codefendant Demarcus Glover holding a firearm while standing next to Guwop, as well as Guwop standing next to Pooh. All codefendants have so far pleaded not guilty.

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Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Footage

The Instagram post above shows some of the alleged footage of the alleged crime. We will see how this trial plays out when it begins in February 2026.

For those unaware, Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30, and six others face kidnapping, robbery, and other charges in connection to an alleged incident with Gucci Mane in a Dallas studio in January of this year. Pooh allegedly forced Gucci to sign a contract at gunpoint releasing him from 1017 Records and robbed him and his colleagues.

The Atlanta rapper later dropped a "diss track" of sorts blasting Shiesty and rapping about the incident. This led to a lot of snitching debates and other controversies, as some fans saw this as a complete betrayal while others are more sympathetic.

All in all, it's a very complex and cumbersome case. We will see how the defense responds to these accusations and what comes next for these codefendants. As more alleged evidence emerges, the story of what went down becomes a little clearer.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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