Big30 Allegedly Recorded Gucci Mane Robbery At Pooh Shiesty's Request

The accusation comes from a Wednesday (June 24) motion from United States Attorney Ryan Raybould. It responded to Pooh Shiesty's bail attempts and includes screen-grabs of an alleged video of the crime. Per the 25-page filing, Big30 (real name Rodney Wright Jr.) recorded parts of the altercation on his phone after Shiesty asked him to do so.

"Unsatisfied with merely obtaining the written release of contract, [Pooh Shiesty] announced that he wanted to film [Gucci Mane], and Wright Jr. recorded [Gucci] on his cell phone stating that 'Pooh Shiesty dropped from 1017,'" the filing reportedly read. Also, the pictures reportedly show codefendant Demarcus Glover holding a firearm while standing next to Guwop, as well as Guwop standing next to Pooh. All codefendants have so far pleaded not guilty.

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The Instagram post above shows some of the alleged footage of the alleged crime. We will see how this trial plays out when it begins in February 2026.

For those unaware, Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30, and six others face kidnapping, robbery, and other charges in connection to an alleged incident with Gucci Mane in a Dallas studio in January of this year. Pooh allegedly forced Gucci to sign a contract at gunpoint releasing him from 1017 Records and robbed him and his colleagues.

The Atlanta rapper later dropped a "diss track" of sorts blasting Shiesty and rapping about the incident. This led to a lot of snitching debates and other controversies, as some fans saw this as a complete betrayal while others are more sympathetic.