Big30 Fires Back At Critics Claiming He Snitched On Pooh Shiesty

The snitching discourse in hip-hop has hit a ceiling after Pooh Shiesty and Big30 were arrested for allegedly robbing Gucci Mane. The issues largely centered on Pooh Shiesty’s contract with Gucci’s 1017. Once Pooh came home, he naturally wanted to take control of his career, but the way he approached it surely compromised his freedom.

Now that he remains incarcerated while his codefendant, Big30, it back home, there have been a number of rumors and some speculations surrounding his case. Some have even gone as far as accusing Big30 of snitching on Pooh Shiesty, leading to his ability to come home as he awaits trial, while Pooh sits behind bars.

The rumors became so rampant that Big30 has now responded to them. In a post shared to Instagram, he declared that he never snitched on Pooh Shiesty and never would. “Don't believe the hype... NEVER WILL I EVER,” he said on his Instagram Story.

Much of this speculation came, not only after Big30 was given pretrial release, but once a judge gave him clearance to go to the studio, too. Of course, he needs to be able to work and feed his family but considering his alleged involvement and Pooh Shiesty’s return to jail after being released last year, many felt as though Big30’s release was possibly part of a deal.

Big30 Allegedly Recorded Robbery