Big30 Fires Back At Critics Claiming He Snitched On Pooh Shiesty

BY Aron A.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Big30 visits SiriusXM Studios on May 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Big30 addresses the rumors.

The snitching discourse in hip-hop has hit a ceiling after Pooh Shiesty and Big30 were arrested for allegedly robbing Gucci Mane. The issues largely centered on Pooh Shiesty’s contract with Gucci’s 1017. Once Pooh came home, he naturally wanted to take control of his career, but the way he approached it surely compromised his freedom.

Now that he remains incarcerated while his codefendant, Big30, it back home, there have been a number of rumors and some speculations surrounding his case. Some have even gone as far as accusing Big30 of snitching on Pooh Shiesty, leading to his ability to come home as he awaits trial, while Pooh sits behind bars.

The rumors became so rampant that Big30 has now responded to them. In a post shared to Instagram, he declared that he never snitched on Pooh Shiesty and never would. “Don't believe the hype... NEVER WILL I EVER,” he said on his Instagram Story.

Much of this speculation came, not only after Big30 was given pretrial release, but once a judge gave him clearance to go to the studio, too. Of course, he needs to be able to work and feed his family but considering his alleged involvement and Pooh Shiesty’s return to jail after being released last year, many felt as though Big30’s release was possibly part of a deal. 

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Big30 Allegedly Recorded Robbery

What makes matters here worse is that Big30 was allegedly responsible for the video of Gucci Mane’s robbery. “Unsatisfied with merely obtaining the written release of contract, [Pooh Shiesty] announced that he wanted to film [Gucci Mane], and Wright Jr. recorded [Gucci] on his cell phone stating that 'Pooh Shiesty dropped from 1017,'" the U.S Attorney wrote in a filing responding to Pooh Shiesty’s attempts for bail. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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