Gucci Mane Robbery Victim Writes Fearful Letter To Pooh Shiesty's Judge

In response to continued bail attempts from robbery and kidnapping suspect Pooh Shiesty, federal authorities recently filed a key motion in the Gucci Mane case on Wednesday (June 24). Pooh, his father Lontrell Williams Sr., Big30, and six other codefendants face accusations of forcing Guwop to sign a contract at gunpoint that released Shiesty from Gucci's 1017 Records label.

According to Complex, one of the alleged victims of the robbery wrote a letter to the judge in this case, asking for the Memphis rapper to remain behind bars without bond. The "victim and survivor" of the incident, as the letter notes, appears under the name "C.W." The individual said he was a retired police officer, so some folks assume he was the Atlanta rapper's security guard during the alleged kidnapping.

C.W. thanked the judge for the opportunity to provide a statement, citing safety concerns for himself and his family to justify Shiesty's incarceration. He claimed Pooh's awareness of his retired cop status, and because of this, he expressed "deep concern about what [Shiesty] may attempt to do" if he secures bond.

"Out of all the victims involved in this case, I am the only one who lives in Texas, and I am extremely fearful of [Pooh Shiesty's] ability to reach me or my family if he is granted bond," the letter continued. "His actions show a disregard for the safety and well-being of others. These alleged crimes were committed while he was already under government-monitored release, which raises serious concerns for me about what would prevent him from causing further harm if given another opportunity."

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C.W. also referenced Pooh Shiesty's previous criminal history. In addition, he spoke about feeling paranoid due to vehicles passing by his home and limiting his kids' exposure to outside activities.