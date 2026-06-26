Gucci Mane Robbery Victim Writes Fearful Letter To Pooh Shiesty's Judge

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Gucci Mane Robbery Victim Letter Pooh Shiesty Judge
Gucci Mane performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jgf 1753. Justin Ford / For CommercialAppeal.com / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
"C.W.," who wrote a letter to Pooh Shiesty's judge in the Gucci Mane case, may have been Gucci's security guard during the alleged incident.

In response to continued bail attempts from robbery and kidnapping suspect Pooh Shiesty, federal authorities recently filed a key motion in the Gucci Mane case on Wednesday (June 24). Pooh, his father Lontrell Williams Sr., Big30, and six other codefendants face accusations of forcing Guwop to sign a contract at gunpoint that released Shiesty from Gucci's 1017 Records label.

According to Complex, one of the alleged victims of the robbery wrote a letter to the judge in this case, asking for the Memphis rapper to remain behind bars without bond. The "victim and survivor" of the incident, as the letter notes, appears under the name "C.W." The individual said he was a retired police officer, so some folks assume he was the Atlanta rapper's security guard during the alleged kidnapping.

C.W. thanked the judge for the opportunity to provide a statement, citing safety concerns for himself and his family to justify Shiesty's incarceration. He claimed Pooh's awareness of his retired cop status, and because of this, he expressed "deep concern about what [Shiesty] may attempt to do" if he secures bond.

"Out of all the victims involved in this case, I am the only one who lives in Texas, and I am extremely fearful of [Pooh Shiesty's] ability to reach me or my family if he is granted bond," the letter continued. "His actions show a disregard for the safety and well-being of others. These alleged crimes were committed while he was already under government-monitored release, which raises serious concerns for me about what would prevent him from causing further harm if given another opportunity."

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Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Footage

C.W. also referenced Pooh Shiesty's previous criminal history. In addition, he spoke about feeling paranoid due to vehicles passing by his home and limiting his kids' exposure to outside activities.

Pooh Shiesty and his codefendants' upcoming trial will begin in February of 2027. Another allegation prosecutors made in this filing was that Pooh Shiesty asked Big30 to record the Gucci Mane robbery.

Federal authorities shared some of this alleged footage via screenshots of the purported video. We will see if other letters or testimonies emerge.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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