Pooh Shiesty Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With House Arrest Supervisor

Federal prosecutors claim Pooh Shiesty received unauthorized privileges while on house arrest, adding another layer to his pending criminal case involving Gucci Mane.

Pooh Shiesty's legal team has pushed back against those allegations. Attorney Kent Schaffer denied there was anything improper about his client's relationship with any home confinement supervisor. He stated, "We do not believe that there was anything inappropriate about our client's relationship with any of the house arrest supervisors. That is not what he is on trial for and is simply a distraction." Shiesty's trial is set to begin in February 2027.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by XXL , prosecutors allege the employee maintained an inappropriate personal relationship with Pooh Shiesty and used her position to enter unauthorized day passes into the monitoring system. Investigators claim those passes allowed the rapper to travel beyond the limits of his court-approved schedule, including on the day authorities say Gucci Mane was robbed and kidnapped at a Dallas recording studio. Prosecutors also allege the employee remained in frequent contact with Pooh throughout that day and has since been fired by Volunteers of America.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.