Pooh Shiesty Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With House Arrest Supervisor

Home confinement is designed to keep defendants like Pooh Shiesty under strict supervision while their criminal cases move through the court system. Federal prosecutors now claim that the system broke down in Pooh Shiesty's case, alleging a Volunteers of America employee improperly granted the Memphis rapper additional freedom while he awaited trial on separate federal charges.
According to newly filed court documents obtained by XXL, prosecutors allege the employee maintained an inappropriate personal relationship with Pooh Shiesty and used her position to enter unauthorized day passes into the monitoring system. Investigators claim those passes allowed the rapper to travel beyond the limits of his court-approved schedule, including on the day authorities say Gucci Mane was robbed and kidnapped at a Dallas recording studio. Prosecutors also allege the employee remained in frequent contact with Pooh throughout that day and has since been fired by Volunteers of America.
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Pooh Shiesty's legal team has pushed back against those allegations. Attorney Kent Schaffer denied there was anything improper about his client's relationship with any home confinement supervisor. He stated, "We do not believe that there was anything inappropriate about our client's relationship with any of the house arrest supervisors. That is not what he is on trial for and is simply a distraction." Shiesty's trial is set to begin in February 2027.
Prosecutors have also cited several alleged violations of Pooh Shiesty's release conditions, including missed drug testing appointments, missed check-ins, and a urine sample that was refused because it was cold. The Memphis rapper remains in custody as he continues to seek bond.