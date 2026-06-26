Volunteers of America

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Music
Pooh Shiesty Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With House Arrest Supervisor
Federal prosecutors claim Pooh Shiesty received unauthorized privileges while on house arrest, adding another layer to his pending criminal case involving Gucci Mane.
By
Erika Marie
June 26, 2026