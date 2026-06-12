Pooh Shiesty Continues To Seek Bail As Trial Date Gets Pushed Back

A couple of months ago, Pooh Shiesty was arrested alongside his father and Big30 as they were accused of robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane. There are six other defendants in the case, and overall, this has become National news.

Originally, a trial was set for July 6. However, it has become clear that this case is much too complex for it to happen so soon. Instead, the trial is going to happen on February 22, 2027. Over the past few weeks, Shiesty's father and Big30 have been granted pre-trial release. Pooh Shiesty, on the other hand, remains incarcerated.

According to reporter Bryson "Boom" Paul, Shiesty's legal team is working around the clock to make sure their client is able to receive bail. In fact, a bail motion was filed on Thursday, June 11. "Lontrell needs to be out so he can fight for his freedom," Attorney Kent Schafer told Paul in a statement.

Shiesty's legal team has offered an alternative to his current predicament, although it is one that still requires around-the-clock monitoring. For instance, the artist has agreed to 24/7 GPS monitoring, as well as drug tests and travel restrictions. He has also promised to stay away from his co-defendants and alleged victims.

Elsewhere in the filing, Pooh Shiesty's legal team argued that the prosecution does not have much of a case. They also questioned the legitimacy of Gucci Mane as a witness, as they claim the mogul has been flaunting the jewelry that was allegedly stolen. Furthermore, his attorneys pointed towards Gucci's alleged lack of desire to cooperate.