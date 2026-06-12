Pooh Shiesty Continues To Seek Bail As Trial Date Gets Pushed Back

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty's trial has been pushed back to next February, and now, the artist is looking to make sure he gets bail

A couple of months ago, Pooh Shiesty was arrested alongside his father and Big30 as they were accused of robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane. There are six other defendants in the case, and overall, this has become National news.

Originally, a trial was set for July 6. However, it has become clear that this case is much too complex for it to happen so soon. Instead, the trial is going to happen on February 22, 2027. Over the past few weeks, Shiesty's father and Big30 have been granted pre-trial release. Pooh Shiesty, on the other hand, remains incarcerated.

According to reporter Bryson "Boom" Paul, Shiesty's legal team is working around the clock to make sure their client is able to receive bail. In fact, a bail motion was filed on Thursday, June 11. "Lontrell needs to be out so he can fight for his freedom," Attorney Kent Schafer told Paul in a statement.

Read More: Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

Pooh Shiesty Update

Shiesty's legal team has offered an alternative to his current predicament, although it is one that still requires around-the-clock monitoring. For instance, the artist has agreed to 24/7 GPS monitoring, as well as drug tests and travel restrictions. He has also promised to stay away from his co-defendants and alleged victims.

Elsewhere in the filing, Pooh Shiesty's legal team argued that the prosecution does not have much of a case. They also questioned the legitimacy of Gucci Mane as a witness, as they claim the mogul has been flaunting the jewelry that was allegedly stolen. Furthermore, his attorneys pointed towards Gucci's alleged lack of desire to cooperate.

At this time, the judge has yet to make a decision, although Shiesty's legal team is hopeful that bail will finally be granted. This is a developing story, and we will be sure to keep you updated.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest Music Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane Kidnapping Trial Hit With Significant Delay
Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case Music Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest Music Pooh Shiesty's Team Successfully Gets Case Labeled as "Complex"
Big30 Reunites Family After Jail Release Gucci Mane Case Music Big30 Reportedly Reunites With Family After Jail Release In Gucci Mane Case
Comments 0