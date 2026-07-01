YSL Woody Claims Gucci Mane "Won" After Alleged Pooh Shiesty Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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YSL Woody Gucci Mane Won Alleged Pooh Shiesty Video
Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist Gucci Mane during the Skills Challenge during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
YSL Woody has commented on the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty alleged robbery case before, but not on the alleged video of the incident.

Earlier today (Wednesday, July 1), an alleged video surfaced of the alleged Gucci Mane robbery and kidnapping at the hands of Pooh Shiesty to release Shiesty from his 1017 Records contract. Its sudden arrival matched screenshots of the alleged video prosecutors shared in the case. It's also led to a lot of debate on the matter, and YSL Woody thinks this helps Guwop more than anything.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Woody took to social media to share his immediate thoughts after the alleged video surfaced. YSL Woody's talked about Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty before, lamenting Pooh's incarceration but also holding him accountable for his alleged actions.

"Aye, Gucci Mane. You ain't did nothing wrong... You won," the YSL RICO trial witness expressed. "The fool? Everything he did, for sure, he was a fool. You recorded yourself, you self-snitched on yourself. Y'all n***as want to be gangsters so bad. That video just pissed me the f**k off. Y'all young n***as better tighten up. Gucci Mane won, f**k you mean? He still got his freedom, his beautiful wife, his beautiful kids, and that beautiful bank account. Gucci Mane, f**k what these n***as talking about. You won. You handled that situation like a player, like a boss, like the n***a you is. And guess what? We still smoking on whoever you want to smoke on. F**k what these n***as talking about. Salute to you, Gucci Mane. F**k whoever mad. So? It is what it is."

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Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Beef

For those unaware, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane's beef stems from alleged contract issues concerning 1017 Records. Apparently, this got so contentious that Pooh, his father, fellow Memphis rapper Big30, and six other individuals allegedly robbed and kidnapping Gucci at a Dallas recording studio to release Shiesty from the contract.

We will see how this alleged video leak affects the upcoming trial in this case, if at all. The trial will reportedly begin on February 22, 2027 if everything goes according to the current schedule.

YSL Woody's remarks here will be controversial for many fans. After all, snitching allegations and condemnations against Gucci Mane have proliferated intensely following his "Crash Dummy" diss track and other allegations.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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