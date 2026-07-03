Charleston White Blasts Both Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Amid Alleged Video

Charleston White has complicated feelings about the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane at the hands of Pooh Shiesty. While he believes Shiesty deserves life in prison for his "arrogance and bravado," he isn't fully giving Guwop a pass amid snitching allegations.

White recently stopped by VladTV for another interview, which kicked off with the discussion of the alleged video of the robbery that recently hit the Internet. He blasted Pooh and his alleged co-conspirators for their alleged brazenness in recording the incident, arguing this will make their case impossible amid other evidence.

However, the social media personality also spoke about how social media and cellphones are more of a tool for law enforcement than ever these days. He also commented on the disconnect between sticking by street codes and moving on from them, arguing this is why people are giving Gucci grace.

"I say they set an example out of him," Charleston White remarked during his interview with DJ Vlad. He also called Pooh Shiesty "the biggest crash-out ever" and had more criticisms to give about Shiesty's family's alleged involvement, the 1017 Records contract, and more.

When Is Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane Trial?

On the other hand, though, White isn't too forgiving when it comes to the snitching allegations surrounding Gucci Mane. Some folks claim he cooperated with authorities in the Pooh case, which hasn't been officially confirmed. Others think he acted accordingly in all this, but Charleston isn't ready to give him a full pass.

"You a motherf***ing snitch," he expressed online, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. This seemed to be before the alleged video dropped.

"And you got a young n***a... When you a G, you don't give a damn about going to jail... He folded. If you didn't think he gave corroborative testimony with his wife... Gucci had to put the police in... Y'all got Gucci, this grown man, with the FBI paperwork name 'R.D.' So now y'all moving the goalpost... I'm a snitch, but Gucci ain't a snitch? It's paperwork on Gucci."

The Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane trial will begin on February 22, 2027 if all goes according to schedule.