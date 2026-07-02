Pooh Shiesty's Former Lawyer Bradford Cohen Calls Leaked Gucci Mane Video "Nasty Work"

Pooh Shiesty is going to trial early next year for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane over an alleged contract dispute. Just last week, images from the alleged robbery were submitted as exhibits in the case by the prosecution. On Wednesday, an entire video leaked online.

Social media let its feelings be known about the video, with many claiming that this does not bode well for Pooh Shiesty. However, there are others who feel quite differently. Among them is Shiesty's former lawyer, Bradford Cohen.

When Cohen left the case in April, he made it clear that it had nothing to do with the viability of Pooh Shiesty's defense. Instead, he revealed that he believes the prosecution has holes in its case and that the artist could certainly come out victorious.

As for the release of this video, Cohen's is remaining steadfast in his support of Pooh Shiesty. He called the video "nasty work," noting how it doesn't prove the federal kidnapping charge.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Pooh Shiesty Video Leads To Debate

Cohen's argument is simple. He believes this shouldn't be a federal case to begin with. According to the lawyer, this doesn't meet the Commerce Clause. Moreover, he says the lack of cellphone evidence is enough to take this out of federal jurisdiction.

The lawyer then went on to say that this is just one big dirty trick to try and win favor over the long haul. However, Cohen states that one of the big allegations in the case is that Pooh Shiesty was wielding an AK-47. In the leaked video, the artist cannot be seen with the aforementioned weapon.

Cohen uses these three elements as proof that the video isn't going to change whether or not Pooh Shiesty will be convicted. Only time will tell if he is proven correct.