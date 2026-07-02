Pooh Shiesty's Former Lawyer Bradford Cohen Calls Leaked Gucci Mane Video "Nasty Work"

BY Alexander Cole
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Bradford Cohen may not be on Pooh Shiesty's legal team anymore, but he still has something to say about the Gucci Mane case.

Pooh Shiesty is going to trial early next year for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane over an alleged contract dispute. Just last week, images from the alleged robbery were submitted as exhibits in the case by the prosecution. On Wednesday, an entire video leaked online.

Social media let its feelings be known about the video, with many claiming that this does not bode well for Pooh Shiesty. However, there are others who feel quite differently. Among them is Shiesty's former lawyer, Bradford Cohen.

When Cohen left the case in April, he made it clear that it had nothing to do with the viability of Pooh Shiesty's defense. Instead, he revealed that he believes the prosecution has holes in its case and that the artist could certainly come out victorious.

As for the release of this video, Cohen's is remaining steadfast in his support of Pooh Shiesty. He called the video "nasty work," noting how it doesn't prove the federal kidnapping charge.

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Pooh Shiesty Video Leads To Debate

Cohen's argument is simple. He believes this shouldn't be a federal case to begin with. According to the lawyer, this doesn't meet the Commerce Clause. Moreover, he says the lack of cellphone evidence is enough to take this out of federal jurisdiction.

The lawyer then went on to say that this is just one big dirty trick to try and win favor over the long haul. However, Cohen states that one of the big allegations in the case is that Pooh Shiesty was wielding an AK-47. In the leaked video, the artist cannot be seen with the aforementioned weapon.

Cohen uses these three elements as proof that the video isn't going to change whether or not Pooh Shiesty will be convicted. Only time will tell if he is proven correct.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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