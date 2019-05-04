feds
- MusicRick Ross Trolls DJ Envy As Feds Deny iHeartRadio RaidEnvy's alleged involvement in a real estate scandal continues to unfold and garner reactions.By Ben Mock
- Music600Breezy Released From Jail & Accuses 6ix9ine Of SnitchingChicago rapper 600Breezy accused 6ix9ine of snitching after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant came after 600Breezy threatened 6ix9ine on Instagram Live last year.By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureBrittany Renner Discloses Her Opinion On DJ Vlad: "The Feds"Brittany Renner sweetly unloads on DJ Vlad when asked about doing another interview with the host.By Angela Savage
- CrimeNBA Youngboy Investigated By Feds: ReportYoungBoy Never Broke Again is reportedly being investigated as part of a federal probe that happened last year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo Back Home After Turning Himself InAfter turning himself in to authorities over federal fraud charges, G Herbo has returned home for the time being. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeR. Kelly Accused Of Keeping Secret Bank Account With $1.2 MillionR. Kelly has reportedly been hiding $1.2 million from the feds under a secret bank account, filed under "SomeBrotherLuv LLC."By Alex Zidel
- TV"Tiger King" Joe Exotic Files $94 Million Lawsuit Against FedsNetflix's new docu-series "Tiger King" delivers us a new star, in the form of Joe Exotic, who is now filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Ex, Azriel Clary, To Cooperate With Feds In His Case: ReportClary is ready to speak. By Noah C
- MusicAugust Alsina Asks VladTV If He's The Feds Following Interview RequestVlad had an interesting reply.By Erika Marie
- CrimeLil Wayne Private Jet Update: Feds Found Heroin & Gold Gun In His BagLil Wayne faces potential charges after the feds found a gun and drugs in his bag.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeLil Wayne Jokes About Private Jet Fed Search: "All Goody"Lil Wayne thinks the feds thought he was talking about a different kind of "Pack."By Alex Zidel
- CrimeMassive Drug Bust In New England Leads To 645 ArrestsDEA seized 17.9 kilograms of fentanyl, $1. 2million in cash, and 51 illicit firearms. By Mitch Findlay
- TechFBI Warns Smart TVs Might Be Spying On You On Cyber MondayThe feds are warning you that the feds are watching.By Aron A.
- CrimeFeds Deem 6ix9ine's "Child Sex" Case Irrelevant In Current TrialIt would appear the feds want defense attorneys to stay firmly on topic. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicParents Of R. Kelly "Sex Slaves" Fear Suicide Pact Involving Their DaughtersA 2nd Trump Tower under Azriel Clary's name lies untouched, according to her parents.By Devin Ch
- MusicFeds Uncover 20 R. Kelly "Sex Tapes" With Help Of Turncoats In His Inner CircleR. Kelly's incriminating video collection has become too voluminous to count, too graphic to watch without a clear conscience.By Devin Ch
- Society$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Historic Philadelphia Raid16.5 tons of cocaine were found on a ship in Pennsylvania.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black's Fingerprints, Porsche & 9mm Gun Linked To March ShootingThe Feds have Kodak Black on his back foot.By Devin Ch
- Music"Rolling Loud" Issues Statement Distancing Itself From Kodak Black's ArrestThere's no doubt, Rolling Loud was dealt a terrible hand this weekend.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Sex Tape Cache: Feds On The Hunt For MoreA search party is underway looking for R. Kelly's rumored home video cache.By Devin Ch