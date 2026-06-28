DJ Akademiks Reacts To Charlamagne Tha God Asking For Live Conversation

As two opinionated and staunch hip-hop media titans, DJ Akademiks and Charlamagne Tha God have clashed a lot in the past. They find themselves on opposing sides of Drake and Jay-Z fandom, a rift that has manifested into a media battle between them.

Ak's Akademiks TV page (reportedly ran by George Nguyen, A.K.A. Grand Wizard Chat) is in the conversation due to alleged cryptocurrency schemes for stream-botting and reporting various allegations about The Breakfast Club's host. On the other hand, DJ Akademiks accused Charlamagne Tha God of being on Jay-Z's payroll and having financial ties to Roc Nation.

This all recently came to a head when Charlamagne asked Akademiks to have a live conversation. In a livestream clip caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, the streamer and commentator agreed.

He said Tha God is trying to politic to be a bigger media force, and that he wouldn't have any issues with Ak if he was very pro-Democrat. Ak claimed Charlamagne has no actual proof about the Stake and crypto scam accusations tied to Nguyen, and wants to sit down and "talk about it all." He wants to ask the radio host why he's so focused on these allegations when he supported Hov's Times Square casino bid.

"I've been trying to talk about it... Publicly," DJ Akademiks expressed. He painted this all as hypocrisy and posited Jay is influencing Charlamange.

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DJ Akademiks' Beef With Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne Tha God already trolled DJ Akademiks in response to the Roc Nation allegations. But that wasn't all the former Everyday Struggle cohost talked about.

In another livestream clip caught by CY Chels on Twitter, he said Charlamagne has a "bulls**t-a**" angle about the unverified crypto scam allegations surrounding Grand. Ak said there's no real crime here and that multiple attempts to taint their image have failed.

Also, he said all this ruckus only made Nguyen go even harder with the Akademiks TV page against Tha God. He also claimed Charlamagne blocked Akademiks on his personal Instagram.