DJ Akademiks Reacts To Charlamagne Tha God Asking For Live Conversation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Reacts Charlamagne Tha God Live Conversation
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks and Charlamagne Tha God have been feuding over the Akademiks TV page, Jay-Z and Roc Nation, alleged crypto scams, and more.

As two opinionated and staunch hip-hop media titans, DJ Akademiks and Charlamagne Tha God have clashed a lot in the past. They find themselves on opposing sides of Drake and Jay-Z fandom, a rift that has manifested into a media battle between them.

Ak's Akademiks TV page (reportedly ran by George Nguyen, A.K.A. Grand Wizard Chat) is in the conversation due to alleged cryptocurrency schemes for stream-botting and reporting various allegations about The Breakfast Club's host. On the other hand, DJ Akademiks accused Charlamagne Tha God of being on Jay-Z's payroll and having financial ties to Roc Nation.

This all recently came to a head when Charlamagne asked Akademiks to have a live conversation. In a livestream clip caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, the streamer and commentator agreed.

He said Tha God is trying to politic to be a bigger media force, and that he wouldn't have any issues with Ak if he was very pro-Democrat. Ak claimed Charlamagne has no actual proof about the Stake and crypto scam accusations tied to Nguyen, and wants to sit down and "talk about it all." He wants to ask the radio host why he's so focused on these allegations when he supported Hov's Times Square casino bid.

"I've been trying to talk about it... Publicly," DJ Akademiks expressed. He painted this all as hypocrisy and posited Jay is influencing Charlamange.

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DJ Akademiks' Beef With Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne Tha God already trolled DJ Akademiks in response to the Roc Nation allegations. But that wasn't all the former Everyday Struggle cohost talked about.

In another livestream clip caught by CY Chels on Twitter, he said Charlamagne has a "bulls**t-a**" angle about the unverified crypto scam allegations surrounding Grand. Ak said there's no real crime here and that multiple attempts to taint their image have failed.

Also, he said all this ruckus only made Nguyen go even harder with the Akademiks TV page against Tha God. He also claimed Charlamagne blocked Akademiks on his personal Instagram.

We will see how this beef dies down or if it will continue in fiery fashion for longer. It seems like, even in a live conversation setting, it will be hard for either side to get the leg up on the other. They already drew their lines in the sand, and we doubt they will back down.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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