DJ Akademiks Takes Aim At Jay-Z, Roc Nation, And Charlamagne Tha God In Latest Twitter Rant

DJ Akademiks is jumping on the Jay-Z and Roc Nation conspiracy theory train. Over the last few weeks, he has found himself at odds with one of his heroes, Charlamagne Tha God. As it turns out, Charlamagne's support of Jay-Z is at the center of this new feud.
On Wednesday, Akademiks took to X after finding out that Billboard ranked Jay-Z's "Roots Picnic Freestyle" as the seventh-best song of the year so far. This subsequently led to a lengthy rant from Ak, who alleged Roc Nation was paying for narratives.
"And jay z has open investigation into smear Campaigns from fan pages and billboard gives that weak ass freestyle best hip hop song of the year? Yeah roc nation might have to crumble. All they doing is tryna lie to us..we have eyes and ears and a brain, jay z propaganda won’t work," Akademiks wrote. "Roc nation finna pull a political alignment this year… they got all their puppets working hard . They calling any criticism “smear campaigns”. Do not be fooled. These ppl r evil."
DJ Akademiks Speaks His Mind
Subsequently, Akademiks accused Charlamagne of engaging in a propaganda campaign of sorts. Furthermore, he commended Joe Budden for not falling into the alleged trap.
"It hurt my heart watching my hip hop media idol Charlemagne spit roc nation talking points. I’m speechless. I was proud of Joe Budden tho at least he not on script even tho he def love him some hov. The rest of yall shills idc. Yall voices ain’t loud enough," Ak concluded.
It seems like Akademiks' new feud with Jay-Z and Roc Nation stems from their opposition to Drake. As we all know, Ak is good friends with Drake at this point, and he's been going to bat for him since the rollout to ICEMAN.
Whether or not he can reconcile with Charlamagne is something that still remains to be seen.