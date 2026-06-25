DJ Akademiks Takes Aim At Jay-Z, Roc Nation, And Charlamagne Tha God In Latest Twitter Rant

DJ Akademiks took to X on Wednesday evening where he had a rant about the likes of Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and his hip-hop media idol.

It seems like Akademiks' new feud with Jay-Z and Roc Nation stems from their opposition to Drake . As we all know, Ak is good friends with Drake at this point, and he's been going to bat for him since the rollout to ICEMAN.

"And jay z has open investigation into smear Campaigns from fan pages and billboard gives that weak ass freestyle best hip hop song of the year? Yeah roc nation might have to crumble. All they doing is tryna lie to us..we have eyes and ears and a brain, jay z propaganda won’t work," Akademiks wrote. "Roc nation finna pull a political alignment this year… they got all their puppets working hard . They calling any criticism “smear campaigns”. Do not be fooled. These ppl r evil."

DJ Akademiks is jumping on the Jay-Z and Roc Nation conspiracy theory train. Over the last few weeks, he has found himself at odds with one of his heroes, Charlamagne Tha God. As it turns out, Charlamagne's support of Jay-Z is at the center of this new feud.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!