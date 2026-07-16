DJ Akademiks Reveals Why He's Done Criticizing Jay-Z And Roc Nation

BY Alexander Cole
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Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks has been steadily criticizing Jay-Z and Roc Nation as of late, although now it seems like he wants to change course.

DJ Akademiks has been extremely critical of Jay-Z and Roc Nation as of late. In fact, this criticism was the catalyst for his recent sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God, where he made it crystal clear that he thinks the media has a pro-Jay-Z bias.

This past weekend, Jay-Z performed at Yankee Stadium, and it led to all sorts of praise for the legendary rapper. Hip-hop media was out in full force, and the fans themselves were having an incredible time. It was proof that Jay-Z's influence isn't manufactured. Instead, he is an organic force with one of the most dedicated fan bases in the culture.

During his stream last night, Akademiks revealed that he is throwing in the towel when it comes to his Jay-Z criticism. He feels as though hip-hop media is doing the work for him by exposing their supposed biases.

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DJ Akademiks Takes A Step Back

“I don’t have to keep beating a dead horse," Akademiks said. “People are seeing through the manipulation.” Throughout his stream, the commentator also said that Drake and Nicki Minaj have been effective at criticizing Jay-Z on social media and through their music.

Subsequently, he said that Ebro's defense of Charlamagne Tha God is further proof that the media is trying to manipulate the narrative surrounding Jay-Z. Ak is feeling as though he is one of the few who see through the alleged facade. However, he would rather let the facade unravel then continue harping on it.

One has to wonder if he would feel this way had Jay's Yankee Stadium shows flopped. They were a massive success, and now, Ak is backing down. The timing couldn't be more eyebrow raising.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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