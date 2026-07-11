DJ Akademiks Surprisingly Praises JAŸ-Z's Concert... With A Catch

DJ Akademiks has a lot of issues with JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation, whether it's allegations of media bias and corruption or Hov's feud with Ak's top dog, Drake. But even the commentator couldn't deny Jay's first Yankee Stadium show this weekend seemed like an amazing time, although he still has one big issue with his 2026 run.

It concerns a previous criticism: the freestyle. Last night (Friday, July 10), Jay referenced the Colin Kaepernick controversy and more in a freestyle similar to the one at his Roots Picnic set. On Twitter, Akademiks summed up his thoughts.

"Who gon tell him da truth bout these freestyles… they getting worse and they didn’t start off good to begin w," he wrote. "Great concert. Horrible freestyle."

DJ Akademiks expanded on this view during his livestream, as caught by Akademiks TV on Instagram.

"It's a dope way to celebrate an album, Reasonable Doubt, which is very nostalgic at this point," he expressed. "It looked like a banger concert... I think that freestyle s**t is done. That's his new way of trying to put out his propaganda because Charlamagne [Tha God] doesn't work... They come off flat, they don't come off as masterful or artful as we know JAŸ-Z to be. It also doesn't come across as sharp... I don't think it's changed a single person's mind... This freestyle, there's not much to talk about. It was very underwhelming. Great concert. The freestyle was inconsequential... It was worse than the first one... I'm not going to knock his ability to respond... It felt like he was responding to the likes of me... We're being told he doesn't care about [us]."

DJ Akademiks' JAŸ-Z Debate

Elsewhere, DJ Akademiks recently debated Charlamagne Tha God about JAŸ-Z, including the alleged Roc Nation ties and other controversies. Depending on how the next Yankee Stadium shows go, Ak could have a lot more to talk about and criticize.