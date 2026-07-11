JAŸ-Z Pays Tribute To Biggie Smalls With Yankee Stadium Show Mash-Up

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay Z Tribute Biggie Smalls Yankee Stadium Show Mash Up
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy look on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
While Beyoncé, Jaz-O, Nas, and others were special guests at JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium concert, Biggie Smalls' presence was also felt.

Biggie Smalls is still a titan in hip-hop and forever will be, and fellow legends in the game work hard to keep that legacy alive. JAŸ-Z recently paid tribute to his late collaborator during his first Yankee Stadium show this weekend, which kicked things off with a bang last night (Friday, July 10).

At one point of the performance, he started to play "Brooklyn's Finest," their Reasonable Doubt collab. That album's 30-year birthday is the whole reason Hov was onstage last night, and it was a very special moment to witness. He also mashed this up with The Notorious B.I.G.'s "One More Chance" and their collaboration "I Love The Dough," which he performed his verse on.

Fans seemed to absolutely love the tribute, and for good reason. It's one of many moments on Reasonable Doubt that fans wanted to see come to life, including an appearance from JAŸ-Z's mentor. "Bring It On" features Jaz-O, and he was another special guest last night that made for a wild moment to witness. Others guests included Beyoncé, Nas, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek, and Blue Ivy Carter.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

JAŸ-Z's Biggie Smalls Tribute

JAŸ-Z and Biggie Smalls had a long history together, something this Yankee Stadium tribute only partially shows. After the passing of legendary producer DJ Clark Kent, fans looked back on his recollection of how he introduced the two MCs.

It's just one of many ways the Roc Nation mogul paid homage to his history and the impact of those around him. Jaz-O got a heartfelt speech paying tribute to his influence and guidance, whereas seeing him with Memphis Bleek was also a treat.

But JAŸ-Z also had smoke to share, as he went into another freestyle that addressed critics and fought back against Internet narratives. This one was more focused on the Target deal controversy and the NFL controversy rather than the diss-heavy bars at the Roots Picnic festival aimed at the rap game.

Fortunately for fans, it seems like the musical greatness on display is outweighing the more scandalous discussions on the timeline. That's thanks to Biggie Smalls and all the other artists and staff who made the event so impactful.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador Music JAŸ-Z's Setlist For Yankee Stadium Night One
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals Music Beyoncé Cuts JAŸ-Z's Hair, And Now Everyone Thinks An Album Is Imminent
Jay Z Brings Out Jaz O Bring It On Rendition Yankee Stadium Music JAŸ-Z Brings Out Jaz-O For "Bring It On" Rendition At Yankee Stadium
Jay Z Targets Haters Mentions Colin Kaepernick New Freestyle Music JAŸ-Z Targets The Haters And Mentions Colin Kaepernick In New Freestyle
Comments 1