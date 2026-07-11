JAŸ-Z Pays Tribute To Biggie Smalls With Yankee Stadium Show Mash-Up

Biggie Smalls is still a titan in hip-hop and forever will be, and fellow legends in the game work hard to keep that legacy alive. JAŸ-Z recently paid tribute to his late collaborator during his first Yankee Stadium show this weekend, which kicked things off with a bang last night (Friday, July 10).

At one point of the performance, he started to play "Brooklyn's Finest," their Reasonable Doubt collab. That album's 30-year birthday is the whole reason Hov was onstage last night, and it was a very special moment to witness. He also mashed this up with The Notorious B.I.G.'s "One More Chance" and their collaboration "I Love The Dough," which he performed his verse on.

Fans seemed to absolutely love the tribute, and for good reason. It's one of many moments on Reasonable Doubt that fans wanted to see come to life, including an appearance from JAŸ-Z's mentor. "Bring It On" features Jaz-O, and he was another special guest last night that made for a wild moment to witness. Others guests included Beyoncé, Nas, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek, and Blue Ivy Carter.

JAŸ-Z's Biggie Smalls Tribute

JAŸ-Z and Biggie Smalls had a long history together, something this Yankee Stadium tribute only partially shows. After the passing of legendary producer DJ Clark Kent, fans looked back on his recollection of how he introduced the two MCs.

It's just one of many ways the Roc Nation mogul paid homage to his history and the impact of those around him. Jaz-O got a heartfelt speech paying tribute to his influence and guidance, whereas seeing him with Memphis Bleek was also a treat.

But JAŸ-Z also had smoke to share, as he went into another freestyle that addressed critics and fought back against Internet narratives. This one was more focused on the Target deal controversy and the NFL controversy rather than the diss-heavy bars at the Roots Picnic festival aimed at the rap game.