Beyoncé Cuts JAŸ-Z's Hair, And Now Everyone Thinks An Album Is Imminent

JAŸ-Z was in New York City last night for night one of Yankee Stadium weekend. The first show was a dedication to 30 years of Reasonable Doubt, and it did not disappoint.
Alicia Keys, Jaz-O, Blue Ivy, Nas, and Beyoncé were all guests throughout the evening. Before the show, a video of Beyoncé cutting Hov's hair was played on the big screen. As you can imagine, this led to some big reactions, as well as speculation online that a new album might be dropping.
Hov likes to switch up his hair whenever he has something coming out. With these recent shows re-igniting fans' love for JAŸ-Z, it only makes sense that the legend would want to drop an album. Whether or not we get that announcement, still remains to be seen.
Is JAŸ-Z Dropping A New Album?
Below, you can find the setlist for the Reasonable Doubt portion of JAŸ-Z's weekend. Tonight, he will be playing songs from The Blueprint, although we're sure there will be plenty of other big surprises.
JAŸ-Z 30 Setlist:
- Can’t Knock The Hustle (Beyoncé)
- Politics As Usual
- Made In America
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- I Love The Dough
- Dead Presidents
- World Is Yours (Nas)
- NY State of Mind (Nas)
- Where I’m From (Nas)
- Feelin It
- D’evils
- No Church In the Wild
- Can I Live
- Jigga My
- Ain’t No
- Excuse Me Miss
- 22 Two’s
- Friend or Foe
- Coming Of Age (Memphis Bleek)
- Cashmere Thoughts
- Allure
- Bring It On (Jaz-O)
- Regrets
- Empire State of Mind (Alicia Keys)
Let us know what you think of this setlist below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more coverage of JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium shows.