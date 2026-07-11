Beyoncé Cuts JAŸ-Z's Hair, And Now Everyone Thinks An Album Is Imminent

BY Alexander Cole
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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
JAŸ-Z is an artist who is full of surprises, and last night, bringing out Beyoncé was just scratching the surface.

JAŸ-Z was in New York City last night for night one of Yankee Stadium weekend. The first show was a dedication to 30 years of Reasonable Doubt, and it did not disappoint.

Alicia Keys, Jaz-O, Blue Ivy, Nas, and Beyoncé were all guests throughout the evening. Before the show, a video of Beyoncé cutting Hov's hair was played on the big screen. As you can imagine, this led to some big reactions, as well as speculation online that a new album might be dropping.

Hov likes to switch up his hair whenever he has something coming out. With these recent shows re-igniting fans' love for JAŸ-Z, it only makes sense that the legend would want to drop an album. Whether or not we get that announcement, still remains to be seen.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

Is JAŸ-Z Dropping A New Album?

Below, you can find the setlist for the Reasonable Doubt portion of JAŸ-Z's weekend. Tonight, he will be playing songs from The Blueprint, although we're sure there will be plenty of other big surprises.

JAŸ-Z 30 Setlist:

  • Can’t Knock The Hustle (Beyoncé)
  • Politics As Usual
  • Made In America
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • I Love The Dough
  • Dead Presidents
  • World Is Yours (Nas)
  • NY State of Mind (Nas)
  • Where I’m From (Nas)
  • Feelin It
  • D’evils
  • No Church In the Wild
  • Can I Live
  • Jigga My
  • Ain’t No
  • Excuse Me Miss
  • 22 Two’s
  • Friend or Foe
  • Coming Of Age (Memphis Bleek)
  • Cashmere Thoughts
  • Allure
  • Bring It On (Jaz-O)
  • Regrets
  • Empire State of Mind (Alicia Keys)

Let us know what you think of this setlist below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more coverage of JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium shows.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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