Beyoncé Cuts JAŸ-Z's Hair, And Now Everyone Thinks An Album Is Imminent

JAŸ-Z is an artist who is full of surprises, and last night, bringing out Beyoncé was just scratching the surface.

Hov likes to switch up his hair whenever he has something coming out. With these recent shows re-igniting fans' love for JAŸ-Z, it only makes sense that the legend would want to drop an album. Whether or not we get that announcement, still remains to be seen.

Alicia Keys , Jaz-O, Blue Ivy, Nas , and Beyoncé were all guests throughout the evening . Before the show, a video of Beyoncé cutting Hov's hair was played on the big screen. As you can imagine, this led to some big reactions, as well as speculation online that a new album might be dropping.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!