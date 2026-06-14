Charlamagne Tha God Clowns The Alleged Man Behind Akademiks TV

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Charlamagne Tha God has been getting lit up by Akademiks TV on social media, but now, he is clapping back.

Charlamagne Tha God is easily one of the biggest names in the world of hip-hop media. The same can be said of his former protege, DJ Akademiks. However, these days, the two appear to be at odds with one another.

In fact, Charlamagne has been the subject of a blitz campaign from Akademiks TV. Interestingly enough, this account is not run by DJ Akademiks. Instead, an Australian man by the name of George Nguyen is in control of the page.

Throughout the last week or so, Akademiks TV has been posting various interviews and news articles about the rape allegations that Charlamagne battled decades ago. Furthermore, the account has been posting some of Charlamagne's old comments about R. Kelly. These clips paint Charlamagne in a bad light, and it is clear that Akademiks TV has an agenda.

On the latest episode of The Brilliant Idiots Podcast, Charlamagne clapped back, claiming that Nguyen contacted him directly. He accused Nguyen of being worried about getting doxxed.

Read More: The 10 Best Air Jordans for Drake’s "ICEMAN" Era, Ranked

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks His Peace

“I saw some panicking last week… Why doesn’t George want his picture out? He thinks people are doxing him. Why would George Nguyen's home get invaded?” Charlamagne asked.

Understandably, Charlamagne has had enough with Akademiks TV, and he is now clapping back. Whether the man behind the account responds remains to be seen. What we do know is that he clearly isn't thrilled about his name and face being all over the internet.

As for DJ Akademiks, he has mostly stayed out of all of this. Instead, he has let Akademiks TV run rampant and hasn't told him to stop. All in all, the media wars continue.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sports Clinton Portis Plotted To Murder The Man Who Blew His Fortune
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Society 14 Year-Old Arrested & Charged For Rape & Murder Of 83 Year-Old Woman
Charlamagne Tha God Catches Heat Resurfaced R Kelly Clips Music Charlamagne Tha God Catches Heat For Resurfaced R. Kelly Clips
Comments 0