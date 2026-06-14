Charlamagne Tha God Clowns The Alleged Man Behind Akademiks TV

Charlamagne Tha God is easily one of the biggest names in the world of hip-hop media. The same can be said of his former protege, DJ Akademiks. However, these days, the two appear to be at odds with one another.

In fact, Charlamagne has been the subject of a blitz campaign from Akademiks TV. Interestingly enough, this account is not run by DJ Akademiks. Instead, an Australian man by the name of George Nguyen is in control of the page.

Throughout the last week or so, Akademiks TV has been posting various interviews and news articles about the rape allegations that Charlamagne battled decades ago. Furthermore, the account has been posting some of Charlamagne's old comments about R. Kelly. These clips paint Charlamagne in a bad light, and it is clear that Akademiks TV has an agenda.

On the latest episode of The Brilliant Idiots Podcast, Charlamagne clapped back, claiming that Nguyen contacted him directly. He accused Nguyen of being worried about getting doxxed.

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks His Peace

“I saw some panicking last week… Why doesn’t George want his picture out? He thinks people are doxing him. Why would George Nguyen's home get invaded?” Charlamagne asked.

Understandably, Charlamagne has had enough with Akademiks TV, and he is now clapping back. Whether the man behind the account responds remains to be seen. What we do know is that he clearly isn't thrilled about his name and face being all over the internet.