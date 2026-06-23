Meek Mill Believes DJ Akademiks Is Responsible For A 90 Percent Decline In His Streams

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 14, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Founder and CEO of Fanatics Michael Rubin, left, and rapper Meek Mill pose for a camera during the second half of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Seton Hall Pirates at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Meek Mill took to X on Monday where he theorized that his declining streams are a result of DJ Akademiks' hate campaigns.

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have had their run-ins over the years. Almost 10 years ago, Akademiks vowed to stop posting Meek, as the artist told him to quit doing so. Since that time, their relationship has remained icy at best.

Over the last couple of weeks, Akademiks and his entourage have been under public scrutiny. For instance, the man behind Akademiks TV, George Nguyen, has been accused of being a racist who launches hate campaigns against black artists. Nguyen also goes by the screen name Grand Wizard, which is a reference to the KKK.

When this got uncovered on X this week, Meek Mill chimed in with a question about Grand Wizard. Furthermore, he accused Akademiks of launching hate campaigns that led to a steep decline in his streams. Meek alleges his streams dropped 90 percent in 2024, although they have since stabilized. According to Claude, Akademiks is to blame for this.

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Meek Mill On Akademiks and Grand Wizard

"Who is grand wizard? Ive been hearing about you for a min……" Meek wrote. "I've used Claude and real investigators to ask why my streams declined 89% not normal in 2024 it pointed me to akademiks campaign … " streams are back normal btw akademiks we need answers tap in … remember I said we gone follow everything because it's all documented on the net"

It's a hefty accusation, and one we're sure Akademiks doesn't take lightly. Having said that, one has to wonder what Ak was doing that would cause 90 percent of Meek's fans to stop streaming his music.

Numerous artists have gone through a streaming decline as of late. Only the artists at the very top have seen an increase in their numbers. That said, we await to hear what Akademiks himself has to say about all of this.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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