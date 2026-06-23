Meek Mill Believes DJ Akademiks Is Responsible For A 90 Percent Decline In His Streams

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have had their run-ins over the years. Almost 10 years ago, Akademiks vowed to stop posting Meek, as the artist told him to quit doing so. Since that time, their relationship has remained icy at best.

Over the last couple of weeks, Akademiks and his entourage have been under public scrutiny. For instance, the man behind Akademiks TV, George Nguyen, has been accused of being a racist who launches hate campaigns against black artists. Nguyen also goes by the screen name Grand Wizard, which is a reference to the KKK.

When this got uncovered on X this week, Meek Mill chimed in with a question about Grand Wizard. Furthermore, he accused Akademiks of launching hate campaigns that led to a steep decline in his streams. Meek alleges his streams dropped 90 percent in 2024, although they have since stabilized. According to Claude, Akademiks is to blame for this.

Meek Mill On Akademiks and Grand Wizard

"Who is grand wizard? Ive been hearing about you for a min……" Meek wrote. "I've used Claude and real investigators to ask why my streams declined 89% not normal in 2024 it pointed me to akademiks campaign … " streams are back normal btw akademiks we need answers tap in … remember I said we gone follow everything because it's all documented on the net"

It's a hefty accusation, and one we're sure Akademiks doesn't take lightly. Having said that, one has to wonder what Ak was doing that would cause 90 percent of Meek's fans to stop streaming his music.

Numerous artists have gone through a streaming decline as of late. Only the artists at the very top have seen an increase in their numbers. That said, we await to hear what Akademiks himself has to say about all of this.