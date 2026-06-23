Can North West Actually Live Up To Her Dad’s Legacy?

Michael Jordan's kids never made it to the NBA, but they still found success within his legacy. None of Wayne Gretzky's children entered the NHL. They still achieved great things outside of hockey, some even in other sports. The weight of legacy becomes burdensome outside of athletics, too. We've seen this dynamic extend into entertainment as well—Chet Hanks has spent years operating in the shadow of one of Hollywood's most beloved actors, while his younger brother Truman has quietly built a respectable career as both an actor and cinematographer. Then there's Kelly Osbourne, whose stint on The Osbournes alongside Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne opened the door to a short-lived music career before she ultimately found her footing as a television personality.

Unfortunately, that dynamic has often weighed even more heavily on the children of our favorite rappers. For decades, the kids of hip-hop legends have attempted to carry the baton, only to discover that legacy can be as much of a burden as it is an advantage. Diggy Simmons' rap career ultimately fizzled out in a way that feels like an afterthought when measured against the cultural significance of Rev. Run and Run-DMC. Christian Combs has released records and built a profile of his own, but much of the conversation surrounding him remains tethered to his father's name rather than his own accomplishments.

What's interesting is that the newest generation of rap heirs doesn't seem particularly interested in escaping those shadows at all. That shift is embodied by North West. The eldest of Ye and Kim Kardashian's children has shown early signs of inheriting many of the same creative instincts that made her father a cultural force. We've watched her grow up in public, from TikToks with her mom to appearances on her father's records. What began as the sort of celebrity-child curiosity that inevitably follows famous families has evolved into something more substantial, the early stages of a career that appears to have genuine momentum behind it.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American rappers 2 Chainz, YG, Tyga, Justin Laboy and Kanye West, with his children North and Saint, sit in the stands before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images via Reuters

The question people keep asking, however, is whether she can fill her father's shoes. But the question itself feels absurd. North is a 13-year-old kid whose father happens to be one of the most influential—and controversial—artists of the past quarter century. Her mother built a billion-dollar empire from celebrity itself. Of course she has advantages that most aspiring young artists could never dream of having. But that doesn't change the fact that she's already shaping up to be a voice for her generation.

Theoretically, the weight of her father's name should be something she has to carry. Maybe it is. Years ago, Kim Kardashian shared one of North's paintings online, only for people to insist that a child her age couldn't possibly have created something so detailed. The reaction reflected the skepticism that has followed North for most of her life. People struggle to separate her accomplishments from her last name. Then again, her father was creating exceptional artwork well beyond his years long before the world knew him as Kanye West.

With the release of North4Evr, her debut EP, North West both rapped and produced throughout the project. That alone invited comparisons to Ye, but the music itself largely rejected them. There were no obvious attempts to recreate the chipmunk soul samples of The College Dropout, the minimalist heartbreak of 808s & Heartbreak, or the abrasive experimentation of Yeezus. Instead, North4Evr sounded exactly like what it was: a project made by a young artist carving out her own lane. More importantly, it sounded like music intended for her peers rather than her father's audience.

Evidently, that's working in her favor. She's co-headlining a summer tour with Molly Santana. Lil Uzi Vert has paused shows to acknowledge her in the crowd. Her pop-up events have transformed the aesthetic she's cultivated online into real-world experiences. Whether older rap fans fully understand it or not, North has already become part of the cultural mainstream for Gen Alpha. And because of that, she may represent a broader shift among the children of hip-hop royalty.

North isn't being judged solely by how closely she resembles her father because she doesn't seem particularly interested in resembling him in the first place. Despite occasionally finding herself at the center of polarizing discourse in ways that echo Ye, the rage-infused, punk-adjacent aesthetic she's embraced belongs to a different era entirely. For longtime Ye fans, that disconnect is bound to create division. For the audience she's actually speaking to, it makes perfect sense.

What's fascinating is that this isn't unique to North West. The same phenomenon is visible in Lil Wayne's son, Lil Novi, who recently connected with North on "MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL." Frankly, it's a trip to see the children of the artists who gave us "Barry Bonds" collaborating nearly two decades later. Yet what's striking isn't the family connection but how naturally they fit together sonically.

Both artists are noisy, melodic, rage-forward, and deeply influenced by the aesthetics currently shaping underground rap. Neither of them inherited the regional identities that defined their parents' music. Wayne's legacy is inseparable from New Orleans. Ye's story is rooted in Chicago. North and Novi, meanwhile, belong to a generation raised on the internet, where sonic borders have largely dissolved. Novi sounds closer to Playboi Carti and Opium than he does to the artist many consider the greatest rapper alive. The same can be said for North, and that's precisely what makes both of them so interesting. They aren't dismissing their parents' accomplishments. However, they also aren’t celebrity children attempting to cosplay as their parents, either. That's surprisingly rare.

The shadows cast by rap legends have hovered over their children for decades. Chris Rivers remains one of the clearest examples. He's an incredible MC who has repeatedly proven his abilities on the microphone, yet conversations about his career almost always circle back to Big Pun. Despite his talent, he's never fully had a moment that felt detached from his father's legacy.

The same burden has followed ODB's son, who has largely been relegated to performing his father's parts during Wu-Tang Clan appearances. Snoop Dogg's sons, Corde and Cordell Broadus, have pursued music of their own without ever fully escaping the gravitational pull of their father's fame. Infinite Coles has made compelling music, but his estranged relationship with his father, Ghostface Killah, remains attached to many of the moments that have drawn the most attention to his work.

Each of them inherited expectations they never asked for. For some, it became a matter of filling shoes that were impossible to fill. For others, it became about preserving a legacy that existed long before they were born. Eventually, every child of a cultural icon reaches the same crossroads. Can they ever become their own person in the eyes of an audience that still sees their parents first?

That's why Blue Ivy has been so fascinating to watch in real time. If we're being honest, she may carry the greatest burden of anyone mentioned here. Being the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé comes with a level of expectation that borders on impossible. And yet she's navigated it remarkably well. Jay-Z recently described her as having perfect pitch and referred to her as a gifted pianist. She's already earned songwriting credits and even won a Grammy before reaching her teenage years. But the most revealing moment came during the Renaissance World Tour. When Blue first appeared on stage as a dancer, clips of her performance immediately became fodder for jokes online. A few shows later, those same conversations transformed into praise as audiences watched her improve in real time. The most compelling moment was the growth throughout these shows. Unlike many celebrity children before her, Blue Ivy has largely been allowed to develop her abilities before being asked to carry the weight of her family's legacy.

Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr., with his daughter sit next to Blue Ivy Carter and dad Jay-Z as they attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

That's ultimately what separates North West, Lil Novi, and Blue Ivy from many of the rap heirs who came before them. The difference isn't talent. It's timing. They were born during a period when the culture itself was changing. Their generation doesn't organize itself around gatekeepers in the same way previous generations did. It doesn't obsess over preserving tradition for tradition's sake, nor does it necessarily view artistic success as a replication of the past.

As products of internet culture, they've built identities through communities, aesthetics, and influences that often extend beyond geography or lineage. What's refreshing is that none of them feel obligated to reject what their parents accomplished, nor do they seem interested in recreating it. They're acknowledging those legacies while moving in their own direction. Frankly, they may become the first generation of rap heirs whose success won't be measured by how closely they resemble their parents.