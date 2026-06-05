MULA THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL - Song by Lil Novi & North West

The son of Lil Wayne, Lil Novi, and the daughter of Kanye West, North West, have teamed up on "MULA THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL."

Lil Novi and North West are the future of underground rap. At the moment, one could make the argument that they are the present. North West's abrasive and chaotic production has proven to be a hit amongst younger listeners. Meanwhile, Lil Novi comes with the same youthful exuberance his father had decades ago. On Friday, the two teamed up for the new song, "MULA THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL." As you can imagine, the song is drenched in autotune and blistering production choices that were made to blow out your speakers. It makes for an interesting listen, and it gives us a taste of the future of rap.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!