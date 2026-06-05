MULA THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL - Song by Lil Novi & North West

Lil Novi and North West are the future of underground rap. At the moment, one could make the argument that they are the present. North West's abrasive and chaotic production has proven to be a hit amongst younger listeners. Meanwhile, Lil Novi comes with the same youthful exuberance his father had decades ago. On Friday, the two teamed up for the new song, "MULA THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL." As you can imagine, the song is drenched in autotune and blistering production choices that were made to blow out your speakers. It makes for an interesting listen, and it gives us a taste of the future of rap.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from MULA THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL
Make all my hoes paint they nails white (Let's fuckin' do it)
I like them red bone and petite, but I don't got no type (Young Mula shit)
Tell the pilot, first class, "Seat me, I gotta catch a flight" (Haha)
I made this bitch touch her toes for some kryptonite (Brr, baow)