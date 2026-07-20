Justin Bieber Debuted A New SKYLRK Sneaker At The World Cup

Justin Bieber performed at the FIFA World Cup Final halftime show on Sunday. He played an acoustic version of "Everything Hallelujah" at MetLife Stadium. Bieber wore a full SKYLRK look for the performance.

That included a polo, denim shorts, socks, sunglasses, and even his earpiece. His guitar strap also came branded through the SKYLRK partnership. On his feet, he wore the Matter Daddy sneaker in a new "Latte" colorway.

The shoe remains unreleased to the public at this point. A previous SKYLRK footwear drop in June sold out almost immediately. Ahead of the performance, Bieber opened a five-day pop-up shop in New York City.

That activation ran through from July 16th to July 20th. It gave fans in town for the World Cup a chance to shop early. This wasn't Bieber's first big fashion moment this year either. He also wore SKYLRK pieces throughout his Coachella performances back in April.

The festival run reportedly brought in millions in merchandise sales. The halftime show itself featured a packed, star-studded lineup. Madonna, BTS, Shakira, and Burna Boy also performed during the segment.

It marked the first-ever halftime show held at a World Cup Final. Bieber's SKYLRK moment added another chapter to the brand's growing visibility. It continues a pattern of blending music, fashion, and his own label.

Read More: Mikal Bridges Laces Up A Rare Tiffany x Nike Collab

Justin Bieber SKYLRK Matterdaddies

The Matter Daddy sneaker is one of several styles under SKYLRK's footwear lineup. This particular pair used a low-top build finished in a light "Latte" tone. SKYLRK socks bunched around the ankle, matching the brand's usual styling.

Dark sunglasses from the brand's "Speed Demon" line completed the look. SKYLRK also built custom pieces specifically for this performance. That included Bieber's earpiece and guitar strap, both carrying SKYLRK branding.

The brand has grown quickly since its quiet 2025 launch. Early products included futuristic slides and a 3D-printed sneaker made with Zellerfeld. This latest sneaker adds another unreleased style to that expanding catalog.

Performances like this one give SKYLRK visibility wayy beyond typical retail marketing. It's become a consistent part of how Bieber presents the brand publicly.