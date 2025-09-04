Justin Bieber Drops New SKYLRK Mule Collection

The SKYLRK Rest Slippers and Beach Slide have officially launched, signaling Justin Bieber’s latest move into fashion. This debut drop marks a bold new direction for the artist, stepping away from the casual Drew House look and leaning into something more experimental under head designer Finn Rush-Taylor.

The Beach Slide introduces a chunky, sculpted shape that feels both playful and functional. Built with a lightweight EVA foam base and an interchangeable footbed system, it lands in “Fizz” and “Factory Grey.” Each colorway carries its own personality, with “Fizz” making a loud statement while “Factory Grey” keeps things understated.

The Rest Slipper offers an entirely different take, opting for soft comfort with a plush upper and exaggerated sole. It comes in two contrasting looks, the warm-toned “Biscuit” and the vibrant “Juice,” blending loungewear ease with standout style.

Together, these silhouettes set the tone for SKYLRK’s launch, establishing a clear identity rooted in bold shapes and unconventional design.

While early leaks hinted at a Chunky Mule, the model never officially released. It featured a thick wedge and terry cloth construction, creating conversation for its futuristic-meets-cozy look.

Colorways gained attention online, but Bieber later confirmed it wouldn’t move forward after he reportedly rolled his ankle testing pairs. Its absence has only fueled interest, with the Chunky Mule now viewed as a collectible that shaped buzz around the launch.

For now, the Rest Slipper and Beach Slide carry the weight of SKYLRK’s first chapter, leaving fans curious about what’s coming next.

