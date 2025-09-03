Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection Releases Tomorrow

Image via Supreme
The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection drops tomorrow in the US and Europe, with Asia following bringing five bold colorways.

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection is officially set to drop tomorrow in the US and Europe, with an Asia release following on Saturday, September 6th. The long-anticipated collaboration comes in five colorways, bringing together Supreme’s streetwear influence and Nike SB’s skateboarding legacy.

Supreme and Nike SB have a history that runs deep. Their Dunk collaborations go back to the early 2000s and are often seen as milestones in sneaker culture.

Each release has sparked excitement in both skate shops and the resale market, showing just how powerful the Dunk Low has become. This latest collection continues that tradition with a mix of clean looks and bold statements.

The collection leans into nostalgia while keeping things fresh. With pairs featuring different materials and striking two-tone palettes, the Dunks stand out in a way only Supreme could pull off. The drop schedule also adds to the buzz, with regional releases shaping how collectors around the world will chase their pairs.

The photos highlight the variety of colors and the iconic Supreme branding tucked inside the insoles. From the crisp white and grey edition to the louder purple and yellow versions, the lineup feels built for both collectors and everyday wearers.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection includes five unique takes on the iconic skate silhouette. Each pair carries the number “94” stitched on the heel, a nod to Supreme’s founding year.

Color options include clean white and grey, black with red lining, soft blue with black overlays, a bold purple and grey, and a striking yellow and black. The uppers feature suede and leather combinations, creating texture across the designs.

Supreme branding appears on the insoles, while tonal laces finish each look. A classic rubber outsole grounds the design, built for both skate performance and everyday style.

