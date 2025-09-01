Supreme's Nike SB Dunk Low Collection Brings New Bold Colorways

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection is rumored for a September release with worldwide and region-exclusive colorways.

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection is rumored to release during Week 2 of Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2025 season. According to early leaks, the collaboration will feature multiple colorways, including white, black, blue, purple, and yellow.

The black and white versions are expected to release worldwide, while the other colors may be limited to regional drops, making this one of the more complex and intriguing launches of the year. Supreme’s partnership with Nike SB has a long history. From the original SB Dunk Lows in 2002 to more recent collaborations, each release has carried a reputation for sparking excitement in both skateboarding and sneaker culture.

The Dunk itself remains one of the most influential sneakers ever, bridging the gap between performance and lifestyle. That makes every Supreme collaboration an instant conversation piece. While official confirmation is still pending, images show pairs marked with the number “94,” a nod to Supreme’s founding year.

Each sneaker mixes bold color blocking with suede or leather construction, staying true to both Supreme’s streetwear identity and Nike SB’s skate heritage. The variety of colorways ensures there’s something for collectors and skaters alike.

Photos of the lineup hint at what’s to come, giving fans a first look at what could become one of the standout Dunk drops of 2025.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection features five unique colorways. The black and white pairs use smooth leather with subtle contrasting details, while the blue, purple, and yellow editions opt for premium suede.

Each pair is stamped with “94” on the heel, paying tribute to Supreme’s roots. The signature “Supreme” branding appears embossed on the midsole, adding a subtle yet defining touch. Color blocking plays a central role, with bold overlays contrasting neutral bases.

Red hangtags complete the look. Together, these details give the collection a balance of clean design, skate functionality, and strong ties to street culture.

