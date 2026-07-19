Justin Bieber Rocks SKYLRK Basketball Sneakers At Fanatics Fest

Justin Bieber showed up at Fanatics Fest 2026 wearing SKYLRK basketball shoes. He played pickup basketball on site, going shirtless during the game. Bieber wore a yellow cap alongside white shorts for the appearance.

He kept things casual off the court in a plain white tee. Fanatics Fest ran across several days in New York City this year. Bieber also opened a pop-up shop for SKYLRK the day before. The five-day activation gave fans a closer look at his brand.

SKYLRK is Justin Bieber's fashion and footwear label, launched back in 2025. The brand initially built its identity around chunky slides and slippers. It has since expanded into basketball-ready sneakers and other footwear styles.

Bieber has worn SKYLRK often during pickup games with The League. That's an invite-only basketball league based out of Los Angeles. He's also been seen playing in shoes from other brands recently.

Those include a colorful pair of Adidas Anthony Edwards signature sneakers. Bieber's basketball hobby has become a regular part of his public life. It often overlaps with appearances tied to his SKYLRK brand.

This Fanatics Fest moment continues the pattern of blending sports and fashion. It also adds another public sighting to SKYLRK's growing footwear lineup. Fans got another real-world look at the brand in action.

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Justin Bieber SKYLRK Basketball

SKYLRK started as Bieber's personal fashion project years before its official launch. The brand focuses on bright colors and casual, sport-inspired pieces. Its first footwear release sold out within 24 hours of dropping.

The early demand helped establish SKYLRK as more than just a passion project. Bieber has continued wearing the brand consistently during basketball appearances. The League has become a regular spot for those sightings over time.

His involvement blends his personal hobby with ongoing brand promotion. SKYLRK has also released other product categories beyond footwear. It includes hoodies, tanks, beanies, and accessories tied to the label.