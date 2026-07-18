LeBron Wears Kith's New "Linen" Air Force 1 At Fanatics Fest

LeBron James wore the Kith x Nike Air Force 1 "Linen" for a live taping of The Shop. He kept the rest of his outfit casual for the appearance. LeBron paired the shoes with navy sweatpants and a denim overshirt.

A patterned bucket hat and sunglasses rounded out the look. This colorway comes from Kith's new "Linen" collection with Nike. The set also includes an Air Max 95 done in a similar theme.

Kith designer Ronnie Fieg has called the original "Linen" his favorite sneaker ever. He first brought the colorway back in 2016 for Kith's Miami store opening. This new version flips the original color scheme around completely.

Pink leather now covers most of the upper instead of tan. Brown leather accents show up on the Swoosh and outsole instead. The collection marks 25 years since the original "Linen" first released in Japan. Kith confirmed the shoes will officially release on July 20th.

Fieg also gifted early pairs to Fat Joe and Jadakiss last month. Those pairs went out around Father's Day as early previews. LeBron's version adds another notable name to that early rollout. His appearance gives the shoe extra visibility before its wider release. Fans got an early, real-world look at the design in motion.

LeBron James Kith x Nike Air Force 1 "Linen"

This "Linen" reissue reworks the classic pink and tan color combo. Instead of tan dominating, pink nubuck now covers most of the shoe. Brown leather steps in on the Swoosh and outsole for contrast. That swap flips the traditional layout fans associate with the original release.

Kith branding appears on the tongue tag, insole, and heel area. Those details separate this version from the original 2016 Kith-exclusive pair. The Air Max 95 in this same collection keeps a more traditional brown base instead. Pink accents show up there through the eyelets, Air units, and outsole.