Extremely Rare Air Jordan 4 "Snakeskin" PE Just Resurfaced

A rare Air Jordan 4 "Snakeskin" Friends and Family PE has resurfaced online. English Sole shared new detailed photos of the pair this week.

It first appeared publicly earlier in 2026 through NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick. Reddick offered fans their first real look at the shoe. Early reports suggest this pair connects to Jordan Brand's racing team. The full list of those who received a pair has never been officially confirmed, though.

Anaconda-style texture covers most of the upper in olive and black. That reptile print stretches across nearly the entire shoe's surface. Solid black fills in the laces, netting, and support wings instead. That contrast helps balance out the busy snakeskin pattern overall.

Gold Jumpman branding appears on the heel tabs of both shoes. A tan midsole and outsole round out the earthy color scheme. Rumors suggest only about 25 pairs were ever produced. That number hasn't been officially confirmed by Jordan Brand yet.

Further, it remains one of the rarest Air Jordan 4 exclusives. Friends and Family releases like this rarely make it to retail. That exclusivity is part of what keeps sneaker fans interested. This pair likely won't see a public release anytime soon.

For now, these detailed photos give collectors their closest look yet. It joins a growing list of hard-to-find Jordan Brand exclusives.

Air Jordan 4 “Snakeskin” F&F PE

This "Snakeskin" PE builds on a design first introduced back in 2016. That original release used a subtler snakeskin panel along the heel and midfoot. This newer Family PE goes much further with a full snakeskin upper.

The anaconda covers nearly every visible panel on the shoe. Black overlays step in around the laces, wings, and support structure. That combination keeps the busy texture from overwhelming the shoe's overall silhouette.